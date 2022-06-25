ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detours now in place as work on 6/10 connector continues

By Chelsea Jones
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) is reminding drivers that a portion of Route 10 will remain closed throughout the weekend.

The traffic pattern on Route 10 will shift to one lane as RIDOT demolishes and then rebuilds the portion of the highway.

Construction began at 7 p.m. on Friday and will last until 5 a.m. Monday.

Watch: Time lapse of 12 News driving the Route 10 detour just before 7:45 p.m. Friday

RIDOT said to expect delays and suggests drivers consider taking I-95 or I-295 to get around Route 10.

However, there are detours already in place. Drivers can get off at Exit 3A (Union Ave), but those who choose to stay on Route 10 North will need to take the Route 6 flyover ramp to Hartford Avenue.

From there, drivers would get back onto Route 6 East, which leads back to Route 10 North.

This phase of construction is all apart of the $ 410,000,000 Route 6/10 Interchange project, slated for completion sometime next year.

RIDOT said the Route 10 South portion of the project will not be impacted this weekend, but drivers should expect construction to begin later this year.

