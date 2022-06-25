ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Woman attacks workers at South Florida Wendy’s

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Leigh Acres, FL - A woman is facing charges after attacking workers at a South Florida Wendy’s on Thursday.

20-year-old Shamia Tillman was arrested by Lee County deputies on charges of battery causing bodily harm, simple battery, battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal mischief, and robbery by sudden snatching.

According to police, Tillman went through a Wendy’s drive-thru but wasn’t happy with her order and went inside to complain.

She then started a fight with employees, throwing food and drinks at them.

As employees tried to calm her, Tillman bit the index finger of a female employee and broke the skin.

Deputies say Tillman smacked a Doordash driver who tried to intervene, then took his iPhone Max Pro and threw it at an employee’s head.

Lee County deputies arrived and Tillman was put in the backseat of a squad car, where she began kicking and screaming.

When a deputy tried to calm her, she spit in his face.

Tillman was booked to the Lee County Jail.

Comments / 7

Guest
3d ago

My thoughts are that it would take a lot of praying to like this "neighbor", much less love her. I feel sad & frustrated for those people in Lehigh Acres who who are courteous and respectful of each other their property 😢 🙏🙏🙏

Reply
3
