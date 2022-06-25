ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Jersey Proud: World War II vet receives his high school diploma 77 years later

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxGXS_0gLb72cy00

Lyndhurst High School graduation was held this week, and while the entire senior class of 2022 was there to celebrate their accomplishment, there was one graduate from the class of 1945.

John Garofalo, 95, put World War II ahead of high school graduation back in 1945 but that changed this week.

At Lyndhurst's commencement, the superintendent presented Garofalo with his diploma 77 years later.

Garofalo left the school two months early in 1945 to join the Navy and never received his diploma.

Garofalo returned to Lyndhurst after the war and never left.

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Mom announces honors student is home

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old honors student who disappeared five days ago after taking her physics Regents, announced on Instagram Tuesday night the girl is back home. “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of our heart,” the mother wrote. “My family is blessed to have [her] home safe […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World War Ii#War#High School Diploma#Jersey#Highschool#Education#Lyndhurst High School#Navy
94.5 PST

This Diner is Named Among the Best in the United States and it’s RIGHT Here in New Jersey

When we talk about real "Jersey" flavor, I think we have to include pizza, seafood, Jersey tomato, and corn. Another thing I think we need to add to the list is "diner food". The New Jersey "diner" is the original and it's what diners around the nation inspire to be. We have great diners right here at the Shore and around the State. It's no wonder when Tasting Table came out with their list of best diners in America, that one from New Jersey would be on the list. Only surprise is that there is not more lol I definately think we could of had a few that made this list, but maybe they wanted to make it fair to other portions of the country.
RESTAURANTS
Washington Examiner

New Jersey teachers union pushes members to attend anti-Zionism event

A teachers union in a New Jersey county encouraged its members to attend an event that promised to educate them on the "heroic resistance to Zionism" by the Palestinian people. The leadership of the Passaic County Education Association in Passaic County, New Jersey, sent an email to the union's members...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Missing student an NYPD explorer on principal’s list

Update June 28, 2022: The missing girl has been located. Read more here. Original story: THE BRONX (PIX11) — The mother and stepfather of missing, high school honors student spent Monday morning posting flyers in their Bronx neighborhood. “It’s like a nightmare,” the girl’s mom, Espaillat, told PIX11 News through tears. “It’s a nightmare.” The parents said […]
MANHATTAN, NY
spartaindependent.com

Alpine Elementary School principal announces resignation

Alpine Elementary School in Sparta will need a new principal, as Principal Giuseppe Leone has resigned from his position to become the superintendent of the Roseland School District in Essex County. Superintendent Matthew Beck said on June 23 he received Leone’s resignation shortly before that day’s Board of Education meeting...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

87K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy