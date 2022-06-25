East End: Downtown Wading River restaurants

Blue Water Fish is a father and two-son family operation. They are known for their prepared lunches and dinners to eat on site or to go.

Brekky, a restaurant named after an Australian term for breakfast is right next door. The ceiling beams are decorated with inspirational lines from songs all painted by the owner.

Then there is North Tavern, a restaurant featuring a dining room with a fireplace and outdoor space with umbrella tables. There is also a lawn out back for the kids to play cornhole and other games.