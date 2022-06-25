ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

101-year-old Easton woman gets chance to fly again, 85 years after flying with Earhart

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Eighty-five years after flying with Amelia Earhart, an Easton woman once again got the chance to fly on Friday.

Anne Fiyalka is 101 years old. She and her flight instructor Nicole Marsillio took off for a ride of a lifetime, proving age is no obstacle when you have determination and heart.

