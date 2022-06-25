NYSDOH study: Cancer cluster in Northport-East Northport deemed not unusual

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A cluster of cancer cases in the Northport-East Northport Union Free School District was deemed not unusual by the New York state Department of Health.

The study was launched in early 2020 after multiple students in the 2016 graduating class were diagnosed with leukemia.

Researchers say the higher rate of cancer could be related to factors impossible to uncover, such as environmental exposures.

The study found no definite exposure that could have given the students cancer on school district grounds.

Students and teachers accused the Northport-East Northport Union Free School District of covering up toxic chemical exposure for decades.

In 2020, the district says they would fully cooperate the investigation, but never commented on the allegations.

IN THIS ARTICLE
