15 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19
BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Through a press release, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has notified that several county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.Local reaction to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
As of June 24, 2022, 15 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county ensures that the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to keep their employees and the public safe.
The following is a list of the number of employees that tested positive in the departments:
- 2 – Sheriff’s Office
- 1 – Cameron Court at Law 2
- 1 – Elections
- 2 – Extension Office (one from the previous week)
- 1 – Justice of the Peace 5-1
- 4 – Juvenile Probation
- 3 – Public Health
- 1 – Purchasing
The county asks that constituents conduct business online through the county’s website, cameroncountytx.gov .Valley school districts offering pay raises, stipends
“I want to thank all County employees for doing your part in remaining safe both at home and at work,” said Judge Treviño.
You can report your at-home COVID-19 test results here , or contact the Public Health Helpline at (956) 247-3650.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 1