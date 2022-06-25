ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

By Gaby Moreno
 4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Through a press release, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has notified that several county employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of June 24, 2022, 15 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county ensures that the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials and department heads to keep their employees and the public safe.

The following is a list of the number of employees that tested positive in the departments:

  • 2 – Sheriff’s Office
  • 1 – Cameron Court at Law 2
  • 1 – Elections
  • 2 – Extension Office (one from the previous week)
  • 1 – Justice of the Peace 5-1
  • 4 – Juvenile Probation
  • 3 – Public Health
  • 1 – Purchasing

The county asks that constituents conduct business online through the county’s website, cameroncountytx.gov .

“I want to thank all County employees for doing your part in remaining safe both at home and at work,” said Judge Treviño.

You can report your at-home COVID-19 test results here , or contact the Public Health Helpline at (956) 247-3650.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 1

