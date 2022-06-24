ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays let lead slip away, come back to walk off Pirates

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wjM75_0gLb6Ozu00
The Rays' Harold Ramirez reacts after driving in the winning run with a single against the Pirates during the 10th inning Friday night. [ SCOTT AUDETTE | AP ]

ST. PETERSBURG — There were a lot of smiles before Friday’s game.

The Rays were seemingly refreshed by Thursday’s off day, following the tough series against the Yankees after a rough road trip.

There was excitement over one of their homegrown prospects, Jonathan Aranda, making his big-league debut and trade acquisition Luke Raley getting his first Tampa Bay appearance.

There were the memories of seeing their long-time hitting coach, Derek Shelton, back at Tropicana Field as manager of the Pirates.

And there were smiles after the game, as Harold Ramirez singled in Vidal Brujan with one out in the 10th inning to give the Rays a 4-3 win.

Brujan started the inning as the assigned runner on second, stole third with one out and scored when Ramirez hit a single through the left side of the infield.

Five Rays pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts and no walks. The game was the Rays’ team-record 10th straight decided by two or fewer runs.

The Rays (38-32) jumped out a 3-0 lead in the second inning off Mitch Keller.

Josh Lowe singled and stole second, then Raley singled him in. Taylor Walls walked to put two on.

Then Aranda grounded a single to rightfield, scoring Raley and sending Walls to third. That mattered because with two outs and Brett Phillips batting, Keller was called for a balk, sending Walls home.

Rays starter Jeffrey Springs sailed through the Pirates lineup the first time, allowing only one hit (a two-out single in the first) in facing 10 batters over three innings.

But he had all kinds of trouble the second go-round, allowing three solo homers in a seven-batter span.

Michael Chavis got him with one out in the fourth, and Diego Castillo with two outs. Springs allowed two more singles before striking out ex-Ray Michael Perez to get out of the inning.

But then Hoy Park took him deep on the first pitch of the fifth, getting the Pirates even at 3-all.

Springs struck out a career-high nine, and threw a career-most 102 pitches in what ended up being a second straight outing with a blemish after his remarkable seven-start run (2-2, 1.72) in transitioning to the rotation May 9.

This story will be updated.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Rays report: Ji-Man Choi not in lineup vs. Brewers’ righty Brandon Woodruff

ST. PETERSBURG — Fresh off a weekend sweep of the Pirates and a day off, the Rays open a quick two-game series with the NL Central-leading Brewers. The Rays, somewhat curiously, don’t have lefty-hitting first baseman Ji-Man Choi in their lineup in facing Brewers right-hander Brandon Woodruff, who is coming off the injured list (ankle, finger numbness). Choi may have an ankle issue stemming from baseunning on Sunday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning game ends in controversy. And now an era could end in heartbreak

TAMPA — So is this how it ends? With a frame-by-frame breakdown of the fatal goal, as if Abraham Zapruder was filming from the grassy knoll?. After all the good times, all the memories, all the glory, are we supposed to raise our voices in collective anger? Is it possible the Lightning finally were done in by a conspiracy of silence?
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases, hospitalizations remain at ‘high’ risk level

COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations hit a plateau in Florida last week. The state reported 10,542 daily cases during the seven-day period from June 18-24. Florida hospitals reported 3,322 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Friday. Both numbers are essentially unchanged from the week before. Infections and hospitalizations still are high enough to classify 93% of Floridians as living in areas of high-risk, according to federal data released Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Michael Chavis
Person
Jeffrey Springs
Person
Josh Lowe
Person
Derek Shelton
Tampa Bay Times

As DeSantis focuses on Florida transgender kids, here’s what you need to know

In recent years, transgender people — and particularly, transgender kids — have become pawns in a broader political struggle. Florida officials in June proposed a rule preventing the state’s Medicaid program from reimbursing providers for a series of therapies meant to treat gender dysphoria. Florida joined other red states that have moved to restrict access to those medical treatments.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Yankees#Petersburg#Walls
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis vetoes controversial alimony overhaul bill

TALLAHASSEE — Acting on one of the most emotionally charged issues of the 2022 legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday vetoed a measure that would have overhauled the state’s alimony laws. DeSantis’ veto marked the third time that supporters of changing the alimony system have successfully shepherded...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy