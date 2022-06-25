Thousands gather in downtown Portland to protest Supreme Court abortion decision

Your browser does not support the audio element. On the night of August 21, 1945, Portland police officers arrived at the home of Ervin Jones, a Black man who had moved with his wife and two young children from Louisiana to work in the nearby shipyards during World War II. According to witness testimony, the plainclothes officers never identified themselves while demanding to be let in, mistakenly believing that a murder suspect was sheltering inside the home. Jones was shot by one of the officers through a bedroom window and died a short while later. Now, a new investigative report reveals the tragic aftermath of the killing, and how one family’s quest for answers has led to a call for justice and official acknowledgment of Jones’ innocence decades later. Joining us to talk about her reporting on this story is Melanie Henshaw, a staff reporter at Street Roots.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO