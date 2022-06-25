ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Thousands gather in downtown Portland to protest Supreme Court abortion decision

By Troy Brynelson, April Ehrlich
opb.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s seismic reversal of the nationwide right to abortion, thousands of people descended on downtown Portland Friday night in protest. Heeding calls from abortion rights groups, who called on the crowds to sustain their frustration for the foreseeable future, protesters stood in the early...

www.opb.org

opb.org

80 people in Oregon’s federal prison go on hunger strike over conditions

Approximately 80 people inside the state’s only federal prison have been on a hunger strike, protesting conditions inside the facility, according to Oregon’s federal public defender. “We heard last week that some incarcerated people had started a hunger strike, and the government confirmed [Monday] that about 80 people...
SHERIDAN, OR
KTVZ

Abortion rights protest in Portland turns destructive

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An abortion rights protest in Portland turned destructive over the weekend, with some people marching down the street breaking windows on businesses and vehicles and scrawling graffiti, police said. Officers were monitoring the crowd but no one was arrested because they “did not have the...
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Federal audit underway for Oregon’s Native American boarding school

Members of Oregon’s congressional delegation have been visiting, questioning and pressuring leaders at the Bureau of Indian Education for years, seeking answers and accountability for Chemawa Indian School — one of a few boarding schools for Native American students still run directly by the federal government. The latest inquiry in this effort is a close look at the school’s finances by the Interior Department’s Office of Inspector General.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Oregon and Washington

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade yesterday puts the power to allow or ban abortions in the hands of state governments. In Oregon and Washington abortion remains a fully legal health procedure, protected by state law. But that’s not the case in several other states, here abortion clinics are already closing.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

How a Portland police killing nearly 80 years ago still reverberates today

Your browser does not support the audio element. On the night of August 21, 1945, Portland police officers arrived at the home of Ervin Jones, a Black man who had moved with his wife and two young children from Louisiana to work in the nearby shipyards during World War II. According to witness testimony, the plainclothes officers never identified themselves while demanding to be let in, mistakenly believing that a murder suspect was sheltering inside the home. Jones was shot by one of the officers through a bedroom window and died a short while later. Now, a new investigative report reveals the tragic aftermath of the killing, and how one family’s quest for answers has led to a call for justice and official acknowledgment of Jones’ innocence decades later. Joining us to talk about her reporting on this story is Melanie Henshaw, a staff reporter at Street Roots.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Exactly one year since ‘heat dome,’ Portland remembers those lost

Sunday marked exactly a year since the first day of the “heat dome” in Multnomah County, when several days of excruciating temperatures killed dozens of people. Local politicians and organizations are hosting a series of events called Heat Week to commemorate people who died during the extreme weather, and to make calls to address climate change. The events started Sunday with an outdoor gathering at the Leach Botanical Garden in Southeast Portland on what happened to be the hottest day of the year so far.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Some Oregon gun laws now in gray area after Supreme Court ruling, law expert says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bells tolled at the Augustana Lutheran church in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, one chime for every 98 Oregon lives lost to gun violence this year. For months, leaders at the church have rallied in support of initiatives pushing for more gun control. This week's news conference at the church comes in the immediate wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ruling that could challenge the future of gun laws.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

State officials issue air quality advisory for Portland and Salem areas

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality advisory Monday for the Portland and Salem areas. DEQ officials say smog levels this afternoon will be unhealthy for sensitive groups. That includes children, people over 65, people with heart or respiratory issues, and those who are pregnant. People in those groups should limit outdoor activity throughout the day.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

What To Do in Portland June 29-July 5, 2022

There are still a few weeks left to catch Portland Center Stage’s production of the late Jonathan Larson’s musical masterpiece. A terrific cast (including Kailey Rhodes, Ashley Song and Charles Grant) populates Larson’s epic of love, loss and laughs in Lower Manhattan’s East Village. Portland Center Stage, 128 NW 11th Ave., 503-445-3700, pcs.org. 7:30 pm Wednesday and Friday, 2 and 7:30 pm Saturday-Sunday, 2 pm select Thursdays, through July 10. $25-$105.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Environmental nonprofit delivers cooling units for those in need

Exactly one year after a deadly heat wave, the Portland Clean Energy Fund’s Heat Response Program has begun to deliver cooling units to homes in need. The program was created after nearly 100 people died of heat-related illnesses last June — many of whom were found dead and alone in their homes without air-conditioning.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

