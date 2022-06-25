ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fire burning within Hansen Dam, fueled by winds

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCyIo_0gLb4U7S00

Hansen Dam fire continues to grow thanks to winds 00:34

A brush fire broke out within the Hansen Dam area on Friday, growing to approximately 10-12 acres, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced on Friday.

By Friday evening firefighters managed to fully contain the fire.

The fire began at the 12001 block of Montague Street, beginning originally at about half an acre.

However, in the last two hours the fire has spread considerably.

The fire has been fueled by 8-10 mile per hour winds. Fortunately, LA Fire said there is no threat to structures or building at this moment.

The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center was evacuated due to threat of the fire. Approximately 1,000 people were forced to leave, per LA Fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

LAFD battle apartment fire in South LA

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department were battling a blaze that has engulfed a South Los Angeles apartment building.LAFD said the fire happened at the intersection of 104th Place and Figueroa Street. Authorities elevated the seriousness of the blaze to a greater alarm fire as it engulfed both floors of the two-story apartment complex. Three patients were taken to the hospital after they were rescued from the second floor. The 72 firefighters battling the blaze were able to extinguish it in 33 minutes.This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LAFD crews extinguish fire at rehab center in Canoga Park

Firefighters were called to the scene of a fire at a Canoga Park rehabilitation center early Tuesday morning. The blaze was first reported just before 5 a.m., at Topanga Terrace Rehabilitation and Subacute on Roscoe Boulevard, where firefighters evacuated nearly two dozen patients. Sky2 over the scene showed nearly 20 of the 90 patients in the parking lot, lying in their hospital beds as crews with Los Angeles Fire Department worked inside. It took 55 firefighters just over 30 minutes to extinguish the flames, which were located inside of a laundry room at the facility. Crews remained on scene to clear the area of residual smoke, using high-powered fans so that staff and patients could return to their rooms, per LAFD.No injuries were reported. A cause for the fire was not immediately known. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Street lights in San Fernando Valley going dark thanks to copper wire thieves

Copper wire is becoming a popular item that thieves are targeting, stealing cables from local municipal light poles. As a result, local neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley are being left in the dark. Thieves are going into electrical boxes, which are technically owned by the city, and ripping the wires right out. City officials told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez that street light repairs in the San Fernando valley alone are delayed by months. Sometimes due to a backlog of outages caused by copper wire theft.  But now Los Angeles City Councilmember John Lee is looking to do something about this rising issue. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

City of LA hosting anonymous fireworks buyback program on Saturday

As the Fourth of July approaches, and state officials warn the public against the use of illegal fireworks, especially with the looming drought plaguing California, the City of Los Angeles is offering an anonymous buyback of fireworks.The event, planned for Saturday at the Brand Park parking lot in Mission Hills from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., where members with both the Los Angeles Police and Fire Departments will be on hand to assist, offering gift cards in exchange for any illegal fireworks. In exchange, people will receive gift cards for the transfer. Attendees were asked to transport the fireworks in the trunk of their vehicles, to expedite the process and allow authorities on hand to retrieve them. Locals have been urged to instead consider attending a legal fireworks show, of which there are dozens planned throughout Los Angeles County. On Monday, Los Angeles County Fire Department, along with several other agencies detailed the true danger of fireworks of all forms, even those considered to be "tame" at a press conference.Additional information was available by contacting Pacoima city officials at (818) 485-0600, Sylmar city officials (818) 756-8409 or Sunland-Tujunga (818) 352-3287.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
CBS LA

Second Alarm fire burns three abandoned buildings in Downey

Several fire departments were engaged with a multi-building, Second Alarm fire in Downey Monday morning. The fire broke out just before 2:30 a.m., and quickly spread from the first, fully-involved building before spreading to a pair of adjacent structures in the immediate area on Erickson Avenue and Consuelo Street.All of the buildings were reportedly abandoned. As firefighters battled the fire, four different departments assisted in containment including Downey Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Santa Fe Springs, Fire Department and Compton Fire Department. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known and no injuries had yet been reported. 
CBS LA

Azusa neighborhood evacuated after authorities find large cache of illegal fireworks

Los Angeles County investigators have closed an entire neighborhood after they discovered a large cache of illegal fireworks inside of an Azusa home. According to the Azusa Police Department, officers evacuated the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street after investigators with the L.A. County District Attorney's Office and L.A. County Fire's Arson unit discovered the fireworks while serving a search warrant. The area will be closed for about five hours as the L.A. County Sheriff's Department tries to "render the material safe." Residents can go to the cooling center at Memorial Park as they wait for authorities to finish the operation. According to LASD,...
AZUSA, CA
CBS LA

Caltrans delays 5-day closure on 210 Freeway in Irwindale

The five-day closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in Irwindale scheduled for mid-July has been pushed back a week, Caltrans announced Monday.The freeway closure was originally scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. on July 13 and continue through 4 a.m. on July 19. According to Caltrans, the closure will now begin at 10 p.m. July 20 and continue through 4 a.m. July 26.During the construction, traffic on the westbound freeway between Irwindale Avenue to the 605 Freeway will be re-routed onto the eastbound side of the road.Ramps from the westbound 210 to Irwindale Avenue and to the southbound 605 Freeway will also be closed along with ramps from the 605 Freeway to the eastbound 210 Freeway.Crews will use the time to make upgrades on the San Gabriel River Bridge.Caltrans said drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes.A second five-day closure on the eastbound side of the freeway is being planned for August.
IRWINDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Burning#Brush Fire#La Fire
CBS LA

More than a dozen people injured after bus, big rig collide in El Segundo

More than a dozen people were injured when a bus crashed into a big rig in El Segundo Monday morning. Both El Segundo Fire Department and Los Angeles Fire Department were on the scene near the Imperial Highway and Douglas Streets areas near LAX at around 8:30 a.m. after the bus reportedly crashed into a parked semi truck. The bus, a Los Angeles Commuter Express vehicle, overturned as a result of the collision, leaving four people -- including the driver -- in critical condition, and more than 10 others injured. As a result, all eastbound lanes of Imperial Highway at Douglas St. were closed for investigation.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
CBS LA

Crews battling Union Fire in Jurupa Valley

Crews with the Riverside County Fire Department on Saturday were battling a 110-acre wildfire, dubbed the Union Fire.Evacuation orders were issued as the wildfires were threatening dozens of homes. Just before 8 p.m., authorities tweeted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped, though it was still 0% contained. Reports of the blaze, which was burning in a river bottom near Indian Camp Road and Candle Light Drive, came in at around 3:49 p.m. According to a tweet from Cal Fire Riverside. Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for residents south of Limonite Avenue, north of Riverview Drive, east of Avenue Juan...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

June heat wave reaches Southern California

A heat wave swept through Southern California Sunday as temperatures soared above 100 degrees in parts of the Southland. Sunday's high reached 104 degrees in Woodland Hills, where a high of 102 was forecast for Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Nearby West Hills reached 105, with an identical high expected Monday. Reseda hit 106 on Sunday, with a high of 105 expected Monday."Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities," according to the NWS.In the Antelope Valley, highs of 104 were expected Sunday and Monday in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
Key News Network

Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Traffic Collision

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A traffic collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle left the motorcyclist deceased at the scene after attempts to save his life. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision on Division Street and Avenue K-8 in the city of Lancaster at approximately 4:32 p.m. Monday, June 27, 2022.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Burbank tightens water restrictions after usage jumps 22% in March, 17% in April

Burbank is tightening its water restrictions as the drought worsens, with a goal of cutting water usage by 15%.Stage III of Burbank's sustainable water use ordinance goes into effect immediately. City officials say water reduction efforts started out strong, with the city achieving targets in December and January. But Burbank's water conservation efforts relapsed in a major way since then, with usage jumping to 22.1% in March and 17.0% in April. Water conservation improved slightly in May, but usage was still up 5.7%, according to Burbank Water and Power."Burbank cannot achieve our 15% water reduction target without the help of every...
BURBANK, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

San Diego Man Killed In Fatal 5 Freeway Crash Identified

A man who was killed in a fatal 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Saturday, after striking a wheel that came over the center divider has been identified. Leonard Rarick, 81, from San Diego was killed in the fatal 5 freeway crash, said Sarah Ardalani, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Lake Elsinore to review safety polices after 9-year-old drowns at Launch Pointe

What was supposed to be a fun first-time trip to Lake Elsinore turned into heartbreak after a 9-year-old drowned while playing with his cousin. "It is just tragic," said great-aunt Tryal Shaw. "It is terrible."Shaw said her son and 9-year-old great-nephew, Donte Clark were playing at Launch Pointe Sunday, throwing rocks into the water. As they went further into the water, trouble started. "It dropped right there...from three to eight feet," she said. "They are playing they aren't really paying attention. They didn't know." The boys started treading water before Clark grabbed Shaw's son but Clark lost his grip and went underwater. While...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
CBS LA

Vote expected to return Bruce's Beach to Black family who owned property in 1920s

Los Angeles County officials are set to return a popular stretch of land in Manhattan Beach to a Black family that owned the property nearly a century ago, when it was forcefully taken from them.The vote, which is expected to take place Tuesday morning, comes on the heels of an extensive process of legislative approvals, which included Governor Gavin Newsom. The decision will formally grant the land back to the descendants of the Bruce family. Willa and Charles Bruce had initially purchased the land back in 1912 for a little over $1,200. Over the years, they developed the property into a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
122K+
Followers
23K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy