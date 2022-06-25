Fire burning within Hansen Dam, fueled by winds

Hansen Dam fire continues to grow thanks to winds 00:34

A brush fire broke out within the Hansen Dam area on Friday, growing to approximately 10-12 acres, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced on Friday.

By Friday evening firefighters managed to fully contain the fire.

The fire began at the 12001 block of Montague Street, beginning originally at about half an acre.

However, in the last two hours the fire has spread considerably.

The fire has been fueled by 8-10 mile per hour winds. Fortunately, LA Fire said there is no threat to structures or building at this moment.

The Hansen Dam Aquatic Center was evacuated due to threat of the fire. Approximately 1,000 people were forced to leave, per LA Fire.