SALT LAKE CITY — Gov. Spencer Cox announced Tuesday that Utah Court of Appeals Judge Jill M. Pohlman is his nominee to serve on the Utah Supreme Court. “After meeting with Judge Pohlman, reading her opinions and learning about her demeanor and reputation, I’m completely convinced she is the right choice to serve the people of Utah on the Supreme Court,” Cox said in a news release. “Her brilliant legal mind and her commitment to the rule of law will reinforce public trust in this vital institution.”

UTAH STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO