ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

“A lot of women are going to die.” Women react to the Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade decision

By Bria Smith
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0Ch8_0gLb2bQ500

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- “It’s just, it should be right to go back to the states because the states know their people, know their environment and their town, um and so they-they would know how to help the people more.”

For the past 40 years Susan Swanson, Executive Director at the Augusta Care Pregnancy Center, says she has helped thousands of families with their choice as they provide helpful resources to secure a family.

“They still come back for counseling or different types of help or– so it’s not just a one-time thing.”

She says the Supreme Court’s decision Friday morning affirms that human life is important – no matter who or how old.

DC police to back demonstrations through Tuesday following Roe overturn

“Part of the problem is that our society has pushed the narrative that, that it’s not a life. Well, that’s not true, um, life begins at conception.”

All across the country, women have spoken out about how they feel this will impact them. Including some closer to home.

“A lot of women are going to die. A lot of women are going to die not only through self-done abortions, but also through dying in pregnancy– through complications, through having to carry still-born or dead fetus’ to term.”

Beth Gray’s lives in Augusta and is concerned is the health of women and what kind of mental, emotional and physical state they would be in, in the case of needing an abortion.

“The idea that one day I would have a daughter and she would be in whatever situation, because there’s no cookie cutter situation that makes abortion appropriate, that she would be denied that no matter the circumstance. Like that hits home for me.”

Gray says she plans on hosting protests to support women making their own decisions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Ga
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
abc27 News

abc27 News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy