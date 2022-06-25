ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

In wake of Roe v. Wade ruling, liberals slam late Justice Ruth Baden Ginsburg for not retiring

By Patrick Reilly
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Some liberals are blaming the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after the court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case that federally protected a woman’s right to an abortion on Friday.

Ginsburg notoriously decided to not retire during the Obama administration when she could have been replaced with a liberal justice, only to die at the age of 87 in September 2020 during the Trump administration.

She was replaced by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was one of three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump — all three of whom were among the six justices who voted in favor of overturning the half-century-old decision.

If she had retired and been replaced by a liberal justice, the decision to overturn Roe would likely still have passed in a 5-4 vote.

Although Ginsburg was a staunch advocate for women’s constitutional right to an abortion, she was critical of how Roe v. Wade established that right.

Outraged, many liberals took to social media to point their fingers at her for Friday’s decision.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Va9sc_0gLb2PmF00
Some liberals are blaming late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring earlier to make room for another progressive judge.
AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

“RBG was a hero for many reasons. But the terrible irony is that her decision to stay too long at the party helped lead to the destruction of one of the things she cared about the most,” Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg tweeted. “Sadly, this will be a big part of her legacy.

Podcast host Katie Harper sarcastically wrote she was “So glad RBG kept planking instead of retiring from the Supreme Court,” with a photo of the elderly justice doing a plank in a gym.

“Thanks especially to RBG today for making this possible,” tweeted freelance journalist Eoin Higgins , who also thanked former President Obama “for not recess appointing Garland or whoever to replace Scalia, your inaction and failed presidency helped make this moment a reality.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fpi3Z_0gLb2PmF00
Abortion rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Others were more critical of the late justice.

“Reminder: Ruth Bader Ginsberg opted to die in her seat under Trump instead of pave the way for an appropriate replacement under Obama. The road to hell is paved with white feminism,” wrote Khadijah A. Robinson.

“Ruth Bader Ginsberg is slow roasting in hell,” wrote medical professional and writer Gabrielle Perry.

RBG was a hero for many reasons. But the terrible irony is that her decision to stay too long at the party helped lead to the destruction of one of the things she cared about the most. Sadly, this will be a big part of her legacy.

— Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 24, 2022

Some conservatives thanked Ginsberg for refusing to retire.

“This day brought to you by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s narcissistic refusal to retire,” tweeted conservative political commentator Matt Walsh. “Thank you, RBG!”

“We should build a statue to the pro-life movement of Harry Reid and RBG holding hands,” wrote News Busters editor Curtis Houck.

Comments / 2

Related
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Delivers Blistering Warning to Clarence Thomas on ‘The View’: “Better Hope They Don’t Come for You”

The View host Whoopi Goldberg didn’t hold back during a fiery speech on today’s episode of the show, sending a stark warning towards Justice Clarence Thomas. The Supreme Court justice was one of five who helped overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday (June 24), and in the wake of the decision seems poised to reconsider other previously protected rights like contraception, same sex marriage and same sex relationships.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she pushed daughter of newly elected Republican congresswoman to get her INTO shot during swearing-in ceremony after Rep. Mayra Flores slammed the speaker for elbowing her girl and said 'no child should be pushed aside'

Nancy Pelosi has defended herself after she was accused of pushing the daughter of a newly elected Republican congresswoman at her swearing-in ceremony. Rep. Mayra Flores from Texas was sworn-in by the House Speaker last week, making history to become the first Mexican-born congresswoman to serve in the House, when the incident happened as she posed for a photograph at the White House.
TEXAS STATE
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
People

Governor Who Signed Abortion Ban with No Exceptions for Rape or Incest Says 'It's Not the Debate Today'

The governor of Arkansas says he'd "prefer a different outcome" to a teen not being able to get an abortion in his state if impregnated by a family member as a result of rape. During a conversation with Meet the Press' Chuck Todd that aired Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke on 2019's Act 180, which was triggered as a result of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday.
ARKANSAS STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy