In wake of Roe v. Wade ruling, liberals slam late Justice Ruth Baden Ginsburg for not retiring

Some liberals are blaming the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg after the court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade case that federally protected a woman’s right to an abortion on Friday.

Ginsburg notoriously decided to not retire during the Obama administration when she could have been replaced with a liberal justice, only to die at the age of 87 in September 2020 during the Trump administration.

She was replaced by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who was one of three conservative justices appointed by former President Donald Trump — all three of whom were among the six justices who voted in favor of overturning the half-century-old decision.

If she had retired and been replaced by a liberal justice, the decision to overturn Roe would likely still have passed in a 5-4 vote.

Although Ginsburg was a staunch advocate for women’s constitutional right to an abortion, she was critical of how Roe v. Wade established that right.

Outraged, many liberals took to social media to point their fingers at her for Friday’s decision.

Some liberals are blaming late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg for not retiring earlier to make room for another progressive judge. AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

“RBG was a hero for many reasons. But the terrible irony is that her decision to stay too long at the party helped lead to the destruction of one of the things she cared about the most,” Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg tweeted. “Sadly, this will be a big part of her legacy.

Podcast host Katie Harper sarcastically wrote she was “So glad RBG kept planking instead of retiring from the Supreme Court,” with a photo of the elderly justice doing a plank in a gym.

“Thanks especially to RBG today for making this possible,” tweeted freelance journalist Eoin Higgins , who also thanked former President Obama “for not recess appointing Garland or whoever to replace Scalia, your inaction and failed presidency helped make this moment a reality.”

Abortion rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Others were more critical of the late justice.

“Reminder: Ruth Bader Ginsberg opted to die in her seat under Trump instead of pave the way for an appropriate replacement under Obama. The road to hell is paved with white feminism,” wrote Khadijah A. Robinson.

“Ruth Bader Ginsberg is slow roasting in hell,” wrote medical professional and writer Gabrielle Perry.

Some conservatives thanked Ginsberg for refusing to retire.

“This day brought to you by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s narcissistic refusal to retire,” tweeted conservative political commentator Matt Walsh. “Thank you, RBG!”

“We should build a statue to the pro-life movement of Harry Reid and RBG holding hands,” wrote News Busters editor Curtis Houck.