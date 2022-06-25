Lawmakers respond to Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe V. Wade

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KAMR/KCIT) — Lawmakers are reacting after the Supreme Court made its decision Friday morning to strike down Roe V. Wade, which previously gave Americans the constitutional right to an abortion.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com , Friday’s decision, voted 6-3 by the court’s justices, upholds Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. A second vote ultimately struck down Roe V. Wade. This ruling will ultimately give states the chance to choose if they want to ban abortion.

Last year, the Texas Legislature passed a “trigger law” set to go into effect 30 days after an event in which Roe v. Wade is “wholly or partly” overturned, according to previous reports. This trigger law in Texas would make performing an abortion a felony. Other states with trigger laws include Oklahoma, Utah, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

Texas

Lawmakers are responding to Friday’s court ruling, including U.S. Rep Ronny Jackson – Texas District 13. In a tweet Jackson posted Friday morning, he said:

“OUR PRAYERS HAVE BEEN ANSWERED! This is the moment we’ve been waiting DECADES for – Roe v. Wade is OVERTURNED! THANK YOU to every Pro-Life activist who has helped make this victory possible, and THANK YOU to President Trump for nominating 3 FANTASTIC Pro-Life justices. HUGE win!!” @RonnyJacksonTX

In an additional tweet related to the ruling, Jackson said:

“I’m very proud of our Supreme Court. Despite unhinged protests at their homes and nonstop threats of violence, the justices DID NOT WAIVER. THANK YOU TO THE SUPREME COURT FOR STANDING STRONG!!” @RonnyJacksonTX

Jackson’s team also provided an official statement from Jackson surrounding the ruling. The statement reads:

“I applaud the Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson . This landmark decision overturns 50 years of unconstitutional, federally sanctioned abortion. Since the Roe decision in 1973, over 63 million unborn lives have been lost to abortion. Today, we celebrate the sanctity of life and the return of a court that concerns itself with the Constitutionality of law, rather than writing it. Each state must now stand up for life and protect the most vulnerable among us. I am very proud of my home state of Texas for taking the charge and passing the heartbeat bill, recognizing the humanity of every person. As a physician, I spent my career trying to save lives, which is what today’s Supreme Court decision will help us do.” U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com Friday morning, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the following regarding the state’s position after the Supreme Court ruling:

“The U.S. Supreme Court correctly overturned Roe v. Wade and reinstated the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children. Texas is a pro-life state, and we have taken significant action to protect the sanctity of life. Texas has also prioritized supporting women’s healthcare and expectant mothers in need to give them the necessary resources so that they can choose life for their child. I signed laws that extended Medicaid health care coverage to six months post-partum, appropriated $345 million for women’s health programs, and invested more than $100 million toward our Alternatives to Abortion program. This critical program provides counseling, mentoring, care coordination, and material assistance, such as car seats, diapers, and housing to mothers in need. Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

In a statement from the Texas Attorney General’s office, Ken Paxton said the following:

“Roe v. Wade and its successor case Planned Parenthood v. Casey have absolutely no basis in the U.S. Constitution. Nevertheless, for half a century, Americans have had to live under these illegitimate, illegal, and unconstitutional dictates of a partisan, willful Supreme Court. No more. Today, the question of abortion returns to the states. And in Texas, that question has already been answered: abortion is illegal here. I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward. Further, we cannot forget the extraordinary violence that Roe and Casey unleashed on our nation. Because of those decisions, almost 70 million babies have been killed in the womb. And so, today at noon, I am closing all my offices as a memorial to these babies. Our hearts and prayers go out to all of them. Never again should something like this happen in America.” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick provided the following statement to MyHighPlains.com regarding Friday morning’s ruling:

“Today is a tremendous day for life. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization adheres to the constitution and returns the decision on abortion back to the states. Because of our trigger bill that we passed last year, in 30 days, abortion will be banned in Texas. I thank God for delivering us this day, and I am so proud that Texas has taken the lead to ensure that such evil can no longer live in our state. Since I first took office in 2007, protecting life has been my top priority. In 2011, I authored the Sonogram Law, and in 2021, I was proud to lead the Texas Senate in passing the Heartbeat Act, which dramatically reduced the number of abortions that occur in Texas. Media estimates report that as many as 62 million innocent lives have been ended since the Supreme Court decided Roe v. Wade in 1973. Words cannot do that unfathomable number justice. The left will surely fight to keep the abortion industry alive in Texas, but they will fail. The Supreme Court’s ruling is an acknowledgement of the truth: when an abortion is performed, a human life is ended. This watershed victory is not just a victory for innocent life, but a victory for all of humanity.” Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) provided the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade Friday. Cruz said the following:

“The Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs case, reversing Roe v. Wade, is nothing short of a massive victory for life, and it will save the lives of millions of innocent babies. The decision reverses one of the most egregious departures from the Constitution and legal precedent the United States has ever seen, and one that has resulted in the deaths of 63 million American children. Roe was wrong the day it was decided, and it has been wrong every day since then. If you search for the word ‘abortion’ in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, you won’t find it. The Court at the time acknowledged that, and yet Roe created a brand new constitutional ‘right’ out of whole cloth. And while the left manically argues that the Dobbs decision makes abortion illegal throughout the country, that is false. What this decision does is leave abortion policy up to the states and returns power to the American people—which is exactly how questions of abortion were handled before Roe. This is a momentous day, and yet the fight for life doesn’t end with the Dobbs decision. It simply begins a new chapter. I’ve been proud to stand for life in the U.S. Senate, and I will continue to do so as we navigate the path ahead.” U.S. Senator Ted Cruz

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) provided the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s decision Friday. Cornyn said the following:

“Today, the Court has restored one of the core principles of our Constitution with this landmark ruling. This decision correctly returns the authority of states to decide the limits on abortion and will save countless innocent lives. I commend the Justices for not bowing to the vicious intimidation campaign waged by the radical Left. I join Texans in celebrating this historic victory for life and the rule of law.” U.S. Senator John Cornyn

New Mexico

In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com Friday morning, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the following regarding the New Mexico’s position after the Supreme Court ruling:

“The moment we have long dreaded has arrived, and our nation will be the worse for it. With this ruling, the Supreme Court has unilaterally thrown out 50 years of judicial precedent and subverted the will of millions of Americans who believe in a woman’s right to make her own decisions about her body.

Today, a new generation of women will be forced to face a future where they cannot seek safe, legal abortions; a future where they must navigate an increasingly draconian patchwork of restrictions to get care; a future where they live in perpetual fear that they may be required to carry a pregnancy against their will – conceived under horrific circumstances like rape or incest, or that may risk their very life; a future where they fear that their neighbor might report them or their doctors to the police if they attempt to seek care in another state. “This opinion is the culmination of decades of careful, sinister planning by hyper-partisan, archconservative Republican leaders in D.C. For years, they have pushed for cruel restrictions on women at every turn – inhibiting access to contraceptives and forcing them to endure torture during the simple act of walking into an abortion clinic. Let’s be clear – this decision not only affects a woman’s right to choose, but also a woman’s right and ability to seek medically-necessary health care. This ruling will destroy both lives and livelihoods. Make no mistake: this is a war on women. The effort is not to protect life but to diminish it, to control women and relegate them as second-class citizens. “In anticipation of this very moment, we took action. We eliminated New Mexico’s antiquated trigger ban on abortion, safeguarding the right of every woman in this state to make critical decisions about their own health and to decide for themselves – and their families – when to have children. As the laws in this country change before our very eyes, I will continue to fight for the right to a safe, legal abortion in New Mexico and stand as a brick wall against those who seek to punish women and their doctors just because they seek the care they need and deserve.” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) also released a statement regarding the Supreme Court’s ruling, saying:

“Today’s decision by the conservative majority on the Supreme Court has shamefully taken our country backwards – undermining nearly 50 years of legal precedent and putting the most vulnerable at risk by rolling back women’s reproductive rights. This decision shows how out-of-touch extremist conservative justices and politicians are with the American people who overwhelmingly support Roe . The consequences of this decision represent a dangerous attack on women’s health care and an attack on freedom and privacy that will empower judges and politicians to overrule the private health decisions made by a woman and her doctor. New Mexican women should know this dangerous decision will not go unchallenged and that safe abortions are still legal in New Mexico. I’m committed to protecting a woman’s right to choose and this fight is far from over. Senate Democrats must be willing to use every tool at our disposal – including abolishing the filibuster – to ensure the right to an abortion is once again protected by law.” U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján

