The Times-Gazette

More balloons flying and glowing highlight Saturday for a full crowd at Freer Field

By Liz A. Hosfeld
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QUr2x_0gLb1wkJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04kMOF_0gLb1wkJ00

ASHLAND - BalloonFest enjoyed a third nice day of mostly sunny, warm and calm weather on Saturday, allowing balloons to fly in the sky in the morning and evening and glow at night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p6n1v_0gLb1wkJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40yXyN_0gLb1wkJ00

People enjoyed many other activities besides the balloons, including a 5K run and a pancake breakfast and fly-in at the Ashland County Airport in the morning and a cornhole tournament in the afternoon at Freer Field.

More: If you're ready for summer fun, check out the entertainment offerings in Ashland County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0BcT_0gLb1wkJ00

Freer Field was filled Saturday evening with kids activities, food vendors and a live band, Avec Amour, playing a variety of classic rock.

The balloon glow at night took place in memory of balloon pilot John Moran, who died during the 2018 BalloonFest from an injury sustained after he landed his balloon north of Ashland. Moran, of Cortland, was 74. He was a 23-year BalloonFest veteran.

Nine balloons participated in Saturday's balloon glow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eYouK_0gLb1wkJ00

A warm June evening Friday provided an inviting backdrop to the second evening of BalloonFes t, where large crowds turned out to see numerous balloons take to the skies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ul4rj_0gLb1wkJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b7Bt5_0gLb1wkJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HCTp_0gLb1wkJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ve9ES_0gLb1wkJ00

As The Roadhouse Band played familiar hits Friday, those who weren't parked on a blanket or chairs at Freer Field enjoyed food vendors, and families lined up for the many amusements in the Kids Fun Zone.

Bubble soccer, several inflatables, pony rides and a balloon artist, as well as the opportunity to pose with Disney princesses were some of the popular attractions for kids, along with the Ashland Library Bookmobile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mr9r1_0gLb1wkJ00

Before the balloons went up, all eyes were on the skies as members of Aerohio Skydiving landed on the launch field.

After 7 p.m. the skies filled with colorful balloons as the green flag was raised, signaling flights for the evening were good to go. The evening closed with another balloon glow as well.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: More balloons flying and glowing highlight Saturday for a full crowd at Freer Field

Comments / 0

The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

