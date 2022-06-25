ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
707 area codes are running out, CPUC says

By Amy Larson
 4 days ago

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) — If you love your 707 area code and you want a new phone number, you will have to grab one before the end of 2023.

The California Public Utilities Commission acted to ensure that phone numbers continue to be available to meet the demand in the geographic region served by the 707 area code by approving a second area code.

A new area code will overlay the 707 area code: 369.

The 707 area code covers portions of Del Norte, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, and Trinity counties. 707 is projected to run out of available prefixes — the first three numbers after the area code in a phone number — by the fourth quarter of 2023.

The CPUC’s action this week approved the 369 area code overlay to provide additional numbering resources to meet the demand for telephone numbers.

