SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — June 27th is National HIV Testing Day, and Walgreens hosted its annual free testing clinic in over 250 cities including Savannah. Naudika Bryant, certified HIV tester with the Georgia Department of Health, explained why it is so important that people get tested. “It’s not a death sentence, you know," Bryant said. "That’s the simplest way to put it. There are so many options that they have. They can get into treatment, get into care, get on the right medication- live very full, meaningful lives like everybody else. It’s just a matter of knowing your options sooner rather than later.”

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO