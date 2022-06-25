Focus on city State's Attorney's Race: What's different this time?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday joined U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and voter advocacy organizations to encourage Marylanders to Baltimore residents to vote in this year’s election cycle. Representatives from Black Girls Vote and the Baltimore City Youth Voter Registration Committee joined the mayor and senator, stressing the importance of voting to trigger change. With the voter registration deadline ending Tuesday, the advocates also called on eligible voters to register to vote and to double check their registration status in case changes need to be made. Mayor Scott emphasized the importance of voting by referencing two recent rulings by...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO