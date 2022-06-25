ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Focus on city State's Attorney's Race: What's different this time?

By Jeff Abell
foxbaltimore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — The same three candidates who battled to become Baltimore City State's Attorney four years ago, are going head-to-head again this year. However, challenger Thiru Vignarajah is predicting a much different outcome. Vignarajah...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 2

 

NottinghamMD.com

Local GOP condemns Baltimore County Executive candidate for sign theft

NOTTINGHAM, MD—At its regularly scheduled meeting on June 13, the Baltimore County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) formally voted to condemn ‘candidate Pat McDonough for the theft of an opponent’s campaign sign. Darren Badillo brought the accusation to the committee in May after he received photographic evidence of McDonough placing a Badillo sign in his vehicle. Badillo and McDonough are both … Continue reading "Local GOP condemns Baltimore County Executive candidate for sign theft" The post Local GOP condemns Baltimore County Executive candidate for sign theft appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Thiru Vingarajah touts endorsements, including several former city officials

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City State's Attorney candidate Thiru Vingarajah was endorsed by a number of former local officials Tuesday. Vingarajah, a former federal prosecutor, is challenging incumbent Marilyn Mosby in the Democratic primary on July 19. Defense attorney Ivan Bates is also running in the primary. Those endorsing...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Joins Advocates Urging Baltimore Residents To Vote In Maryland Elections

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday joined U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) and voter advocacy organizations to encourage Marylanders to Baltimore residents to vote in this year’s election cycle. Representatives from Black Girls Vote and the Baltimore City Youth Voter Registration Committee joined the mayor and senator, stressing the importance of voting to trigger change. With the voter registration deadline ending Tuesday, the advocates also called on eligible voters to register to vote and to double check their registration status in case changes need to be made. Mayor Scott emphasized the importance of voting by referencing two recent rulings by...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Sheriff Says Deputy Sheriff’s Union Playing Politics In Upcoming State’s Attorney Race

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler expressed disappointment in the political turmoil surrounding the local race for state’s attorney.  He noted that the Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union had thrown its support in the upcoming Republican primary behind Alison Healey, who previously worked as a prosecutor in the Harford County State’s Attorney. “Sadly, this endorsement has now been twisted into a negative expression of no confidence in Mr. Peisinger,” Gahler said. The Harford County Deputy Sheriff’s Union announced on Sunday that its members have lost faith and confidence in Harford County State’s Attorney Al Peisinger. The union consists of over 300...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Marilyn Mosby
foxbaltimore.com

Political commentary: June deadliest month

June is on track to be the deadliest month in Baltimore so far this year. As of June 27, at least 37 people have been killed in the city so far. Last month, several city council members came out demanding a short term crime plan. The Baltimore Police responded, releasing...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Nick Mosby requests twice as much as colleagues to attend MACo conference

Reserving a $539-a-night room in Ocean City, the Council President will attend the annual government conference in style. His request was 186% above the $325 per diem lodging-and-meal rate. “Taking Care of Business” will be the theme of this summer’s Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) conference in Ocean City. Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's trend of violence

June is on track to be the deadliest month in Baltimore so far this year. As of June 27, at least 37 people have been killed in the city so far. Last month, several city council members came out demanding a short term crime plan. The Baltimore Police responded, releasing...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

BPD to discuss 4th of July crime plan as June violence persists

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a matter of days hundreds of people are expected to descend into Baltimore over 4th of July weekend. The City will be hosting its annual fireworks show, which was cancelled last year amid the pandemic. This holiday weekend will come on the heels of what's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fiscal oversights in 2 Baltimore City Departments

(WBFF) — Two recent audits of Baltimore's Department of Public Works and Department of Finance found fiscal oversight issues with both agencies including that half of DPW's timesheets were missing and finance had unidentified receipts. The two departments combined have almost a $1 billion dollar budget. Adam Andrzejewski , CEO of Open the Books, discusses the findings.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's crime and the 4th of July holiday weekend

One man is dead following a shooting in Northeast Baltimore. Police found him shot along Robb Street just before 11 last night. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died. As of this morning, 177 people have been killed in Baltimore so far this year, compared to 163...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland May Experience The Domino Effect Of A Controversial Supreme Court Ruling On Abortion

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of protesters gathered at Baltimore’s Federal Courthouse Friday afternoon in support of abortion rights, knowing that people living in nearby states that could see abortion restricted or banned in the days to come. This pressure will likely push women in search of services to Maryland. “We’re going to be forced to give birth when we’re not financially ready, mentally ready, physically capable. That’s ridiculous,” said one protester who attends Morgan State University.  From Frederick County, Annapolis, and Baltimore, people gathered in front of Baltimore City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.  “What I’m scared of is that Black and brown women...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's Central Booking briefly goes on lockdown over cardboard gun

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Central Booking in downtown Baltimore was placed briefly on lockdown after an inmate was found with a fake gun made of cardboard, according to Maryland's Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services. "The Department mobilized its Special Operations, K9, Intelligence, and Contraband Interdiction teams, highly trained...
BALTIMORE, MD

