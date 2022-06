The Susanville City Council hosts a special meeting at noon tomorrow, Wednesday, June 29, in the city council chambers. Items on the agenda include the certification of the canvass of votes by the Lassen County Clerk, a declaration of the election results, the other of office for councilmembers, the election of mayor and mayor pro tem and a resolution declaring the results of the election.

