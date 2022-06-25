WWNY What is disc golf and would it take off in Watertown?

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It will be a big night of racing Wednesday with the return of the Pabst Shootout, an annual event that is sure to pack them in. Of all the events held at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville over the years, the Pabst Shootout seems to be the event that fans reach an extra level of excitement for.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were back in action Sunday afternoon at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds hosting Boonville in a PGCBL East division matchup. The Rapids were looking to bounce back from a tough 9-4 loss to Oneonta Saturday night. At the bottom of the 2nd, the...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Kevin G. Therrien will be 10:00am Friday, July 1st in Lyman Cemetery, Town of Lorraine, Rev. Doug Hosmer officiating. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will follow the committal at the VFW Post 1400, Watertown, on Friday from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Brian A. Hatch, 31, of Barnes Settlement Rd., passed away, Thursday evening, June 23, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on October 4, 1990 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert L. Flath and Penny A. Savage and attended Alexandria Bay schools.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County Fair will celebrate its 201st year when it opens next month. Rachel Lisk, the fair manager, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The fair will be held July 19-23 at the...
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton, 91, of the Old State Road died peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. She was born on May 21, 1931, at home on the farm in Croghan to the late Clinton & Coletta (Plopper) Meister. She attended a one-room schoolhouse as a child and later attended school in Beaver Falls. Cathy married Keith Shettleton on November 25, 1961, at the United Methodist Church in Carthage, NY. Mr. Shettleton died on November 15, 1999.
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Philip A. Lord Sr., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 25th. He was 83 years old. Born December 4, 1938, in Syracuse, NY he was the son to the late Niles and Grace Cobb Lord. Philip enlisted in the United States Navy...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beating the heat was more difficult than expected over the weekend in Watertown. That’s because no one could take a dip in city pools. As temperatures rose to 90 degrees over the weekend, there was no relief for Watertown residents as all three city pools were closed Sunday.
LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Chris A. Eisenhauer, 71, of LaFargeville, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born December 10, 1950, in Watertown, New York, he was the son of Roscoe and Patricia Strough Eisenhauer. Chris was raised in Glen Park, where...
CRANBERRY LAKE, New York (WWNY) - “Okay, my name is Bob Jones, my business is called St. Lawrence River Decoys, and we make fish and duck decoys,” Bob Jones said. “Swans, geese, loons -- and we sell unfinished fish, and they go all over the country.”. Jones...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through overnight. Expect a few showers with lows around 50. Tuesday will be mainly sunny with highs around 70. Wednesday will be a little warmer with the slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the middle 70′s....
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Delores “Dee” Tuttle, 79, of Rural Avenue Lowville, passed away Friday evening, June 24, 2022 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. All are welcome to attend a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June...
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A 14-year-old boy was rushed by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday afternoon, after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck and trailer. The 14-year-old was riding on Liberty Street in Dexter when he ran into the path of a truck and...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A water main break hits the town of Watertown again, just one day after it was fixed. Crews were working Tuesday to replace the water main on Watertown Center Loop Road that affects customers along U.S. Route 11, State Route 232, county routes 155 and 67, Spring Valley Drive, and Summit Drive.
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s new beginnings for the senior class at Belleville Henderson Central School as Sunday was graduation day. Graduating senior, and Jefferson County Dairy Princess Elizabeth Hyman says it’s an exciting day. “I think it’s a great culmination of the things me and my...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “This is a Cornell Cooperatie Extension garden for growing produce that we donate to the Urban Mission’s food bank,” master gardener Laura Oakes said. “We have a whole litany of different vegetables, everything from tomatoes, kohlrabi. We have herbs, different fruits. I’m working on strawberries right now.”
FOWLER, New York (WWNY) - Florence L. “Sis” Besaw, 86, passed away on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at United Helpers in Canton. Calling hours will be on Friday, July 1st from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, prior to a funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur with Nichole Fullerton officiating and burial to follow in Hailesboro Cemetery.
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann Young, 81, Harris Courts, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 27, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.
(WWNY) - Tuesday is primary day in the north country and across New York state. Republican voters have to pick the next Jefferson County sheriff, the likely winner for the 116th state Assembly district, and a candidate for governor. Democrats are picking a candidate for governor and lieutenant governor. There...
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - An iconic tugboat from a Canadian children’s television series made its way to the Thousand Islands. The Clayton Fire Department’s fireboat and a crowd of visitors helped welcome Theodore TOO to the dock at Frink Park in Clayton Monday afternoon. Theodore TOO is...
Comments / 1