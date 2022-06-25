WWNY What is disc golf and would it take off in Watertown?

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It will be a big night of racing Wednesday with the return of the Pabst Shootout, an annual event that is sure to pack them in. Of all the events held at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville over the years, the Pabst Shootout seems to be the event that fans reach an extra level of excitement for.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO