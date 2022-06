SCRANTON, Pa. — Reactions to the Supreme Court's ruling continue to pour in, and as expected, it's drawing mixed feelings. Bishop Joseph Bambera of the Diocese of Scranton weighed in on the Supreme Court's vote to overturn Roe V Wade in a statement saying, in part, "I am thankful that the majority of justices on the U. S. Supreme Court have recognized and upheld the sanctity of human life ... For Catholics, respecting life, especially the unborn, is intrinsic to our identity as people of faith."

4 DAYS AGO