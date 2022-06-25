ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 found dead inside Queens home: NYPD

By Jennifer Bisram, Finn Hoogensen
 4 days ago

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Three people were found dead inside a home in Queens Friday, including a woman who detectives said had her hands bound together on a bed.

Police responded to the home on 155th Street in South Jamaica after receiving a 911 call Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman dead on a bed in a second-floor bedroom. Her hands were bound together and her mouth was covered with tape, police said.

The crime scene didn’t end there. In the basement of the home, police found two other people dead. A man in his 30s suffered injuries to his head and a 55-year-old woman suffered stab wounds to her head and neck, authorities said. Police believe all three victims were relatives and their bodies may have been there for three days.

Detectives are looking into whether a domestic dispute led to the deaths. So far no arrests have been made.

A relative of the deceased was the one who made the gruesome discovery and called 911, authorities said. Police brought that person in for questioning and later released him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

