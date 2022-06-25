ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

Factory Obscura’s newest installation in Norman takes its place beside the modernist art of the past

By Galen Culver/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

NORMAN, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Its makers, including artist Hugh Meade, want visitors to feel like they’re walking right into a painting.

“As we come in you can see,” he tells us, “there is a color palette being established.”

In fact, ‘Synesthesia’ is all about exploring all the senses.

“There are different textures and elements,” he continues. “Sound is also a big part of what we do. When we immerse people in art we want all the senses engaged. Some of these areas are even lightly scented as well.”

Spiro, OK was the place to be on the Summer Solstice of a thousand years ago

Through the ‘caterpillar speakeasy’ and into the mouth of ‘Baby Aqua’, Meade and a whole team of artists took over a little used section of the Fred Jones Jr. Art Museum.

They also took inspiration from a former OU art student of a century ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJB1z_0gLb0ENu00
Image KFOR

Olinka Hrdy is widely considered to be Oklahoma’s first modernist painter, years ahead of her time.

She painted murals all over campus and in Tulsa, then bequeathed her art to the university upon her death in 1987.

Oklahoma’s first, ripe blackberries? We found them ready to pick in Sapulpa

Meade says, “We became very attracted to her style of work, and also her personality. It was very clear that we would have enjoyed working together.

Only a few steps away the modern art of yesteryear adorns the gallery walls, from Georgia O’Keefe, to Thomas Moran, to Impressionists like Renoir and Van Gogh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JYW4m_0gLb0ENu00
Image KFOR

They were all cutting edge artists in their own times.

“We feel like our work is part of that ongoing history,” insists Meade.

This latest vision from the Factory Obscura team joins those earlier works in their own way, encouraging their patrons to explore with much more than just their visual senses.

A part of dad they never knew. This OKC family has new reason to celebrate.

What does chartreuse sound like?

What does fuchsia smell like?

The path to answering those kinds of questions winds through here.

For more information on the ‘Synesthesia’ exhibit, go to www.factoryobscura.com/synesthesia .

For more information on the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art, go to www.ou.edu/fjjma .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
OKC VeloCity

OKC Metro Independence weekend events

You can celebrate your freedom beyond the Fourth of July with opportunities across the Oklahoma City metro all weekend long! Read below for more about all the events happening across OKC. OKLAHOMA CITY. Stars & Stripes River Block Party – July 2. RIVERSPORT’s Stars & Stripes Block Party will...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obscura#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Modern Art
news9.com

Route 66 Road Fest Celebrates Rich History Of Highway

People across the country are celebrating Route 66 this weekend at the inaugural Route 66 Road Festival. Visitors can walk through exhibits representing each decade of history on the route from the 1920s to the present day. Fans of Route 66 spent the day remembering American history. Some visitors said...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Stunning works of art on display in the heart of Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — There are new stunning works of art are on display in the heart of Edmond. The city unveiled new sculptures on the city’s administration building. While these displays create beautiful centerpieces, they also represent the hard-working people who used to serve the city. On Monday,...
EDMOND, OK
okcfox.com

New event at Libertyfest hoping to draw a crowd

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — For 50 years of Libertyfest, different events have come and gone. But this year a new event is catering to both the early birds and exercise enthusiasts in and around the City of Edmond. FOX 25’s Adam King found out this is an event that...
EDMOND, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Pridefest Kicks Off This Weekend

Oklahoma City’s annual Pridefest is happening this weekend. Ryan Tomlinson with the OKC Pride Alliance joined News 9 This Morning to discuss the parade. The festival is located at Scissortail Park, and the parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northwest 6th Street and North Walker Avenue. For more...
news9.com

Firefighters Battle Grass Fire At Wiley Post Airport

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a grass fire Tuesday afternoon at Wiley Post Airport. The fire was confined to a tractor and a few bails of hay near an airport gate around 1 p.m. in Bethany. The fire doesn't appear to be affecting a nearby runway at the airport. No...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Norman homeless shelter closes doors for good

NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman homeless shelter at the center of a months-long relocation fight has closed its doors for good. The shelter’s owner said he won’t renew the lease but the fight to open another shelter is still ongoing. The city told KOCO 5 that even...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Suspects Post Video Kicking Over Headstones At NW OKC Cemetery

Police are looking for vandals responsible for the destruction of headstones at a northwest Oklahoma City cemetery. The suspects posted their actions on social media. Oklahoma City police have the video. Officials said Tuesday that the accused vandals have been identified, but no arrests have been made. The Frisco Cemetery...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy