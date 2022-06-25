ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maxine Waters on SCOTUS abortion ruling: ‘The hell with the Supreme Court’

By Caroline Vakil
 4 days ago
Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) declared “the hell with the Supreme Court” after its justices ruled on Friday to eliminate federal-level abortion protections, overturning a 50-year precedent.

“This turnout here?” asked Waters, who stood near fencing that was installed in front of the high court. “You ain’t seen nothing yet. Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop [us]. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them.”

“Women will be in control of their bodies, and if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming,” she continued. “Black women will be out in droves. We will be out by the thousands. We will be out by the millions. We’re going to make sure we fight for the right to control our own bodies.”

The Supreme Court issued its most consequential decision of its term on Friday when it overturned Roe v. Wade.

The decision was mourned by Democrats, fearful of how it could impact abortion access in states across the country, including those with so-called trigger laws already on the books, while Republicans celebrated the move.

Some prosecutors have already said they do not plan on enforcing abortion bans, while a group of West Coast states announced a commitment to protecting abortion access.

Meanwhile, a group of states have already started the process of officially ending abortion access or severely restricting it in states like Missouri, Louisiana, South Dakota and Arkansas.

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Comes out in droves in November and vote out Republicans from Congress, who violate pregnant women's Constitutional Rights to equal protection and due process under the Law, trying to force Americans to live by their beliefs as Religious Zealots.

