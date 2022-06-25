ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

What Roe vs. Wade’s overturning means for Nebraska

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlight chance of severe storms overnight with cooler temperatures...

WalletHub: Nebraska Is 5th-Most Independent State

(Undated) -- A new report says Nebraska is one of the most independent states in the country. WalletHub says Nebraska ranks 5th overall based on consumer finances, the government, job market, international trade, and personal vices. WalletHub says Nebraska has the 7th-lowest government dependency and the 2nd-lowest job market dependency. WalletHub says the most independent state is Utah and most dependent state is Kentucky. A full list of states is available here.
Exclusive DC Bureau: How we got to a special election in Nebraska

Firefighters say two adults were treated at the scene for minor burns after an early morning fire in Bellevue Tuesday. 6 On Your Side: 4th of July fireworks & eye safety. It's a tradition loved by many on the 4th but a fun time with fireworks could quickly become an emergency.
Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Cures Announce Nebraska Women in STEM Study

OMAHA, Neb. -- Bio Nebraska and Nebraska Cures released a study June 27, conducted by the Center for Public Affairs Research at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, about the experiences of women in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) occupations in Nebraska. The study examines the barriers and opportunities...
FULL VIDEO: Fortenberry gives statement after sentencing

Firefighters say two adults were treated at the scene for minor burns after an early morning fire in Bellevue Tuesday. Exclusive DC Bureau: How we got to a special election in Nebraska. Updated: 9 hours ago. On the same day that Nebraska voters are picking who will replace Jeff Fortenberry,...
Fireworks prices blow up due to inflation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As the Fourth of July approaches, 10/11 NOW found out firework prices have blown up over the last few years. Local sellers said the holiday tradition has become another victim of inflation. On Monday, 10/11 NOW spoke with a few firework vendors who said this is the...
Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
Celebrating the Fourth of July in eastern Nebraska, Iowa

Fourth of July celebrations are set to kick off this weekend around the Omaha metro area. Here's what you need to know when it comes to regional firework ordinances, and where you can celebrate Independence Day. Lighting fireworks in Sarpy County, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa:. Bellevue | Springfield |...
Cyberattack affects Nebraska unemployment filings

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Labor said Tuesday afternoon that the NEworks online vendor had experienced a cyberattack, forcing access to online unemployment claims systems to be taken offline. NDOL said in a news release that it expects the site will be down for at least the...
Where’s the beef? Nearly $400,000 worth missing after semi thefts in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nearly $400,000 worth of beef is missing after a slew of semi thefts that began last week. On Sunday, A Grand Island man reported that his semi was stolen on Friday. He told police that the GPS in his truck indicated that the truck was southwest of Lincoln near the intersection of 100th Street and Highway 33.
Game and Parks' solution for elk problems stirs up Nebraska hunters

OMAHA — Hundreds of Nebraska hunters are irate about a new elk season that could result in the harvest of fewer than 20 animals. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Tim McCoy signed a special depredation order for a season July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
