ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

1 dead, 2 sent to the hospital after crash on Mercury Blvd in Newport News

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwleg_0gLazvpc00

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person died and two others were sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Newport News Friday evening.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY’s breaking news email alerts

According to Newport News police, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. in the area of Mercury Boulevard and River Road.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing a sedan that crashed into a tree.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were sent to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the extent of their injuries is still unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 6

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Mercury Blvd#Newport News#Nexstar Media Inc
WAVY News 10

Yorktown man cited after gun found in carry-on bag

This was the third gun caught at the Richmond International Airport this month. Yorktown man cited after gun found in carry-on bag. One man shot and killed on Alexander St., another …. WAVY Weather Night Update | June 28, 2022. Chesapeake City Council approves raising fines to …. Henderson hits...
YORKTOWN, VA
13newsnow.com

One dead in Portsmouth crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a traffic incident in Portsmouth, the Portsmouth Police Department said. Police did not release the name of the victim. The incident happened near the intersection of Deep Creek Boulevard and Victory Boulevard, the department said. Around noon, the department Tweeted asking...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Man stole massive anchor in Poquoson, police say

Darin Barrack, 33, has been charged with grand larceny in connection to the theft. Read more: https://bit.ly/3A8nN9Q. Local prosecutors voice opinions after Roe v. Wade …. Virginia Zoo announces passing of beloved ostrich …. Chrysler Museum shows glimpse of Perry Glass Studio’s …. New Portsmouth city manager’s start date...
POQUOSON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy