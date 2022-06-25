1 dead, 2 sent to the hospital after crash on Mercury Blvd in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person died and two others were sent to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Newport News Friday evening.

According to Newport News police, the crash occurred just before 9 p.m. in the area of Mercury Boulevard and River Road.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing a sedan that crashed into a tree.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were sent to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the extent of their injuries is still unknown.

The crash is still under investigation.

