I don't think Elvis needs an introduction. He was the King of Rock & Roll for a reason & he's had memorable moments involving El Paso, including flirting with some of the girls during the 60s or being convinced by an El Paso woman to get the polio vaccine back in the 50s. Back in his heyday, Elvis practically ruled West Texas playing nearly 100 shows in Texas alone. So with the release of the new Elvis movie that came out in theaters, I figured I'd take a look back on when Elvis... The King... came to perform in El Paso.

