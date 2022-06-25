Thousands in NYC protest Supreme Court's decision to reverse Roe v. Wade

A judge has blocked New York City from letting noncitizens vote for mayor and other municipal offices. Republicans challenged the measure as unconstitutional. A Staten Island Judge agreed with the GOP in a ruling issued Monday.
High school student Kyara Villa, 15, went missing on Thursday, not long after she took a Regents exam at The High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan. She lives in the Bronx. The NYPD has asked for help finding her.
