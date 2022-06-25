WWNY Blast From the Past: beating the heat in 2005

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Rapids were back in action Sunday afternoon at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds hosting Boonville in a PGCBL East division matchup. The Rapids were looking to bounce back from a tough 9-4 loss to Oneonta Saturday night. At the bottom of the 2nd, the...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move through overnight. Expect a few showers with lows around 50. Tuesday will be mainly sunny with highs around 70. Wednesday will be a little warmer with the slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the middle 70′s....
REDWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Brian A. Hatch, 31, of Barnes Settlement Rd., passed away, Thursday evening, June 23, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay, NY. Born on October 4, 1990 at the House of the Good Samaritan, Watertown, NY, he was a son of Robert L. Flath and Penny A. Savage and attended Alexandria Bay schools.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside service for Kevin G. Therrien will be 10:00am Friday, July 1st in Lyman Cemetery, Town of Lorraine, Rev. Doug Hosmer officiating. There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will follow the committal at the VFW Post 1400, Watertown, on Friday from 1:00pm – 5:00pm.
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - A 14-year-old boy was rushed by helicopter to a Syracuse hospital Tuesday afternoon, after the bicycle he was riding collided with a pickup truck and trailer. The 14-year-old was riding on Liberty Street in Dexter when he ran into the path of a truck and...
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Katherine “Katie” Bernat, 88, formerly of the Markowski Road, Lowville, died on Sunday morning, June 26, 2022 at Schuyler Hospital in Montour Falls after a brief illness. Katherine was born on May 28, 1934 in the town of Montague the daughter of the...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Tickets are $8/$6 (Balcony Center/Everwhere Else) Purchase tickets here, call the box office (315-686-2200), or walk-up during box office hours (11am-5pm Tues-Fri) The Clayton Community Band is conducted by Richard Badour. Selections will include music from many different styles and time periods that are sure to...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service for Marlene E. Smith, age 66, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg, NY. There will be a reception at the Ogdensburg Elks Lodge following the graveside service. Mrs. Smith passed away on January 19, 2022.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Beating the heat was more difficult than expected over the weekend in Watertown. That’s because no one could take a dip in city pools. As temperatures rose to 90 degrees over the weekend, there was no relief for Watertown residents as all three city pools were closed Sunday.
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” May Shettleton, 91, of the Old State Road died peacefully on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility. She was born on May 21, 1931, at home on the farm in Croghan to the late Clinton & Coletta (Plopper) Meister. She attended a one-room schoolhouse as a child and later attended school in Beaver Falls. Cathy married Keith Shettleton on November 25, 1961, at the United Methodist Church in Carthage, NY. Mr. Shettleton died on November 15, 1999.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for William A. “Bill” Chapin will be 7 pm Thursday, June 30th, 2022 at the Parkside Bible Church, Eastern Blvd., Watertown. An hour of visitation will precede the service beginning at 6 pm at the church. Mr. Chapin, a lifelong...
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - An iconic tugboat from a Canadian children’s television series made its way to the Thousand Islands. The Clayton Fire Department’s fireboat and a crowd of visitors helped welcome Theodore TOO to the dock at Frink Park in Clayton Monday afternoon. Theodore TOO is...
MANNSVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Philip A. Lord Sr., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, June 25th. He was 83 years old. Born December 4, 1938, in Syracuse, NY he was the son to the late Niles and Grace Cobb Lord. Philip enlisted in the United States Navy...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Tapestry is North America’s premiere musical tribute to Carole King. Suzanne O. Davis gives an energetic and heartfelt performance along with the Tapestry band and take sthe audience on a journey into some of Carole King’s greatest recordings. Impeccable attention to detail is taken in recreating a respectful and accurate musical presentation of Ms. King’s piano vocals, just as they were. The show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert following her legendary Grammy-winning album, “Tapestry,” and follow-up hits that continued throughout the 1970s.
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Ann Young, 81, Harris Courts, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, June 27, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Food trucks, handmade crafts, local produce, flowers, snacks, wine and more! It’s all part of the Watertown Farm & Craft Market. The market is held each Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Washington and Sterling streets. Kayla Perry, president & CEO of...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The former cheese plant in Ogdensburg caught fire late Monday afternoon. The fire broke out between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Video sent to us by John Lovely shows the early scene along Main Street and Lincoln Avenue. Thick black smoke filled the air above the...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is offering microcredentials. Tim LaMay is a technical specialist with JCC’s Enrollment Services. He says microcredentials are a way to explore a new career field without committing to a degree program. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This...
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Mechanical problems are delaying the opening of Ogdensburg’s public pool. The Elsa M. Luksich Municipal Pool was scheduled to open Tuesday. Officials say city employees are working to fix the problem as soon as possible. You can keep up to date on when the...
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gilgamesh came to the Jefferson County SPCA at the beginning of April as part of a hoarding case. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he had some stomach issues for a while but is in good health now. He is about 3 years old and would...
