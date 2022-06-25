WWNY Blast From the Past: beating the heat in 2005

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Tapestry is North America’s premiere musical tribute to Carole King. Suzanne O. Davis gives an energetic and heartfelt performance along with the Tapestry band and take sthe audience on a journey into some of Carole King’s greatest recordings. Impeccable attention to detail is taken in recreating a respectful and accurate musical presentation of Ms. King’s piano vocals, just as they were. The show recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970s Carole King concert following her legendary Grammy-winning album, “Tapestry,” and follow-up hits that continued throughout the 1970s.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO