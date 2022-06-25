ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

More than 200 abortion rights advocates protest at Florida Capitol after Roe v. Wade reversal

By Chasity Maynard, Tallahassee Democrat
More than 200 abortion rights advocates turned out at the Florida Historic Capitol Friday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade , eliminating the national right to abortion after nearly 50 years.

Speakers reminded participants the reversal will affect people of color and low-income groups disproportionately. They also emphasized the decision will impact groups other than women, including transgender and non-binary individuals.

Ivana Alexander stood alone on the edge of the lawn during the event, the words "my body, my choice" scrawled in black paint across her bare chest and stomach. Wearing only a pair of pasties, leggings and sneakers, the recent FSU graduate said she attended the event to find a community who understood her stance on the decision.

"I am here because of the white supremacy continuing to attempt to control women through healthcare and suppression of their general bodily rights," she said.

Ron DeSantis' response: Florida will 'work to expand pro-life protections' after fall of Roe v. Wade

What does overturning Roe mean? A breakdown of the Supreme Court's abortion ruling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WNPPj_0gLazibP00

More than a dozen local groups helped organize the event, including the FAMU and FSU chapters of Students for a Democratic Society, the Tallahassee Community Action Committee and Tallahassee Planned Parenthood.

Several local officials, including City Commissioner Jacqueline "Jack" Porter, Mayor Pro-Tem Curtis Richardson, and County Commissioner Rick Minor attended the rally. County Commissioner Kristin Dozier spoke with her mother, Norine Cardea, during the demonstration.

Storm clouds rolled in and cut the event short, but organizers encouraged the chanting and sign-bearing crowd to continue protesting and voting for abortion-rights candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rynwr_0gLazibP00

Contact Chasity Maynard cmaynard@tallahassee.com or @chasitymaynard0 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: More than 200 abortion rights advocates protest at Florida Capitol after Roe v. Wade reversal

