Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux man found guilty, faces life sentence in murder of Nicholls student

By Colin Campo, Daily Comet
 4 days ago

A Thibodaux man was convicted of second-degree murder and faces a life sentence for the murder of Larose man at a 2020 New Year's Eve party.

Kamron Kajon Jacquot was found guilty of second-degree murder and attempted manslaughter Friday. A 12-person jury considered the case over three days at the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse in Houma. Post-trial motions are set for July 27.

More than 100 people were in Judge David W. Arceneaux's. It was one of the biggest trials held since sessions reopened after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Jacquot was accused of killing 18-year-old Eric Thibodeaux, a Nicholls State University freshman, during a party in the 200 block of Jolie Oaks Boulevard in Schriever .

Jacquot originally was charged with first-degree murder, but the jury found him guilty of second-degree. Arceneaux defined first- and second-degree murder and manslaughter for the jurors.

"You must find beyond a reasonable doubt: that Eric P. Thibodeaux was killed by the defendant, Kamron Kajon Jacquot," he said. "And that at that time Kamron Kajon Jacquot killed Eric Thibodeaux, the defendant had a specific intent to kill or a specific intent to inflict great bodily harm upon more than one person."

Thibodeaux died when one of the seven shots in his back and side ruptured his aorta, prosecutors said.

Another six shots hit Matthew Badeaux in the back.

Jacquot also was charged with the attempted first-degree murder of Badeaux. That count was reduced to attempted manslaughter, which could tack an additional 20 years onto his sentence.

Prosecutors for the case were Terrebonne Parish District Attorneys Amanda Mustin, and Chris Erny. Working on the defense were Ron Haley and Ryan Beaulieu.

During closing arguments, Erny showed the jury video evidence and argued that Jacquot was not acting solely in the heat of the moment.

"The people that he went to attack are walking away from him," said Erny. "He was hunting Eric. He wanted Eric dead."

2021: Thibodaux man indicted in fatal New Year’s Eve shooting

Erny clapped 13 times, saying "bam" each time to simulate the 13 injuries inflicted on the victims.

Jacquot's mental state needed to be taken into account, said Haley. He had been injured in fights that occurred prior to the shooting.

"As it relates to justifiable homicide, they cannot know what Kamron was feeling at the time," Haley said.

He argued that no one could say Jacquot couldn't fear bodily harm — it had already been done.

Haley acknowledged Jacquot had brought a gun to the party.

'It just escalates': After Ida, pandemic, crime remains top concern in Houma-Thibodaux

Asked during jury deliberations why Jacquot had a gun, Haley said he had a Second Amendment right.

Jacquot said he had a .22-caliber firearm.

Prosecutors and the defense said Jacquot and Thibodeaux had relationships with the same woman.

"I think we can all agree ... (she)  put these gentlemen in a very compromising situation," Haley said.

Jacquot was her boyfriend and she had invited Thibodeaux to the party with her. A number of scuffles broke out earlier in the evening, which were displayed in the video footage.

CORRECTION: This story previously stated Jacquot had already been sentenced. A sentencing date will be set at a later time.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Thibodaux man found guilty, faces life sentence in murder of Nicholls student

