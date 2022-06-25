ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Reasons Why Durant Catches So Much Flak

By Tab Bystrek
FOX Sports Radio
 4 days ago
Photo: Elsa
Chris Broussard: "The reason why Kevin Durant catches so much flak is because he left the Golden State Warriors with such a stacked team. There's nothing wrong with it, when you look at several teams in the past, it was only a few players getting it done. And, people don't disrespect those championship. He was the legitimate MVP in the championships that they won. But the reason why there's the push back, that team was so great without him. That's what people are looking at, I like to see KD get it done. I think Kevin Durant made a mistake. If KD stayed, people would think they'd need him."

Chris Broussard gives the skinny and honest answer why people throw so much shade at Kevin Durant.

FOX Sports Radio

