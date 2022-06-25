The Reasons Why Durant Catches So Much Flak

The Houston Rockets have been ahead of the curve in some ways when it comes to trends in the NBA. While the Warriors and Stephen Curry are credited with revolutionizing the game with the three-point shot, the Rockets took it a step further and shot threes at a clip never seen before. They still occupy the top 2 spots for attempts as well as makes in a single season, with the peak being the 2018-19 campaign, when they attempted 3,721 threes and made 1,323 of them.

