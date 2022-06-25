Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

Ionic columns, barrel vaults and capstones are not words you might typically hear tossed around by second graders in the 21st century. So it warmed the Rev. Jamie Hottovy's heart to watch students from St. Teresa Catholic School in Lincoln confidently answering questions about the Ancient Greek and Roman influences on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's architecture during a tour this past school year.
A 32-year-old Elk Creek man was arrested south of Lincoln on Sunday after he forced his girlfriend to drive along Nebraska 2 before assaulting her in a ditch after she tried to escape, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office. Cody Ringle had forced his 37-year-old girlfriend to drive a...
The Rev. Andrew Schwenka stood in front of Pope Francis at the Vatican. On a Wednesday in mid-June, Schwenka held the cornerstone of the new Saint Michael Catholic Church in southeast Lincoln. The sweltering heat made Schwenka feel as if he might pass out — plus, the young priest was nervous to meet the head of the Catholic Church.
Becton, Dickinson and Company has agreed to pay nearly a half-million dollars to resolve hiring alleged discrimination against women at three of its Nebraska plants. The medical technology manufacturer, which has two locations in Columbus and one in Holdrege, will pay $499,349 in back pay and interest to 125 qualified female applicants.
