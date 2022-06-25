ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

By The Associated Press
North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's...

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Monday:. (Red Balls: two, fourteen; White Balls: three, fifteen) (two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-nine, forty; Lucky Ball: thirteen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 9, Day: 26, Year: 21. (Month: nine; Day: twenty-six; Year: twenty-one) Pick 3. 2-4-3 (two, four, three)
Watch now: How one Lincoln school is looking to revitalize Catholic education

Ionic columns, barrel vaults and capstones are not words you might typically hear tossed around by second graders in the 21st century. So it warmed the Rev. Jamie Hottovy's heart to watch students from St. Teresa Catholic School in Lincoln confidently answering questions about the Ancient Greek and Roman influences on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's architecture during a tour this past school year.
Watch now: Lincoln church under construction has blessing of Pope Francis

The Rev. Andrew Schwenka stood in front of Pope Francis at the Vatican. On a Wednesday in mid-June, Schwenka held the cornerstone of the new Saint Michael Catholic Church in southeast Lincoln. The sweltering heat made Schwenka feel as if he might pass out — plus, the young priest was nervous to meet the head of the Catholic Church.
Becton, Dickinson to pay $499K to resolve alleged hiring discrimination

Becton, Dickinson and Company has agreed to pay nearly a half-million dollars to resolve hiring alleged discrimination against women at three of its Nebraska plants. The medical technology manufacturer, which has two locations in Columbus and one in Holdrege, will pay $499,349 in back pay and interest to 125 qualified female applicants.
