Michigan State

Michigan senators share disappointment after Roe v. Wade overturned

fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow said they are disappointed...

www.fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Airbnb makes temporary party ban permanent; in effect later this year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Airbnb has had a temporary party ban in effect since August 2020, but the company announced that the ban is permanent. Previously, Airbnb let hosts make the decision on whether parties were allowed in their homes or not, but that changed at the end of 2019.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Catalytic converter thefts shut down Michigan county’s buses

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) - A dial-a-ride bus service in a Michigan county has been suspended after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They’re sought by thieves because they contain valuable precious metals. The thefts occurred last weekend at...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Illinois truck driver wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

MATTAWAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A truck driver from Illinois won $1 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought while traveling for work. "I’m a truck driver, so I’m in Michigan a lot and like to buy Lottery tickets while I’m here," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. "I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket right when I purchased it. When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes."
MATTAWAN, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
fox2detroit.com

Brewery Nyx, Michigan's first gluten-free brewery, opens next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Beer lovers have a new option in Grand Rapids. The Brewery Nyx taproom officially opens July 9. It's Michigan first gluten-free brewery. Beers from the brewery are already available around the state, but the taproom is opening to the public. Read more Michigan beer...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Pending home sales unexpectedly rebound in May

More home buyers are signing on the dotted line. According to the national association of realtors. pending home sales unexpectedly rose last month. Industry experts say it's a good sign for future activity in the housing market. Deena Centofanti speaks with Realty Executives Home Towne broker Frank Locricchio about tends in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Judge tosses evidence from James and Jennifer Crumbley's Oxford High School shooting trials

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County judge allowed some evidence to be tossed from the trials of James and Jennifer Crumbley. Defense for the Crumbleys filed motions to have several pieces of evidence withheld from their clients' Oxford High School shooting trials. Both James and Jennifer are facing involuntary manslaughter charges after their son Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four classmates last year.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Person
Gary Peters
Person
Debbie Stabenow
fox2detroit.com

Man finds body in drainage ditch while walking in Chesterfield Twp.

CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Chesterfield police have launched an investigation after a body was found Sunday afternoon. Police say a 27-year-old Ann Arbor man was walking on Gratiot Ave near 22 Mile when he discovered a human body lying in a drainage area with heavily overgrown vegetation. The...
