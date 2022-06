ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders in the faith community often take the burden of service for those suffering or in need. But who do leaders turn to when they are in need?. The National Alliance on Mental Illiness in Northern Illinois is offering a free mental health presentation for those in the faith community to help process something that has weighed heavy on the world for almost two years.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO