Lansing protestors show support for abortion rights after Roe v. Wade ruling

MATTAWAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A truck driver from Illinois won $1 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought while traveling for work. "I’m a truck driver, so I’m in Michigan a lot and like to buy Lottery tickets while I’m here," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. "I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket right when I purchased it. When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes."

MATTAWAN, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO