Lansing, MI

Lansing protestors show support for abortion rights after Roe v. Wade ruling

fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtestors were around Michigan after the Supreme Court's...

www.fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Airbnb makes temporary party ban permanent; in effect later this year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Airbnb has had a temporary party ban in effect since August 2020, but the company announced that the ban is permanent. Previously, Airbnb let hosts make the decision on whether parties were allowed in their homes or not, but that changed at the end of 2019.
fox2detroit.com

Catalytic converter thefts shut down Michigan county’s buses

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) - A dial-a-ride bus service in a Michigan county has been suspended after catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. A catalytic converter is part of a vehicle’s exhaust system. They’re sought by thieves because they contain valuable precious metals. The thefts occurred last weekend at...
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after train hits car • Hudson site tax break vote today • What's tossed from Crumbley parents' trials

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A car trying to beat a train early Monday didn't make it, leaving two people dead. Police said the car went over the train tracks near Central and John Kronk in Southwest Detroit just after midnight when it was hit by an Amtrak train. Chief James White said officers were clearing a street racing and drifting scene right before the crash.
fox2detroit.com

Judge tosses evidence from James and Jennifer Crumbley's Oxford High School shooting trials

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County judge allowed some evidence to be tossed from the trials of James and Jennifer Crumbley. Defense for the Crumbleys filed motions to have several pieces of evidence withheld from their clients' Oxford High School shooting trials. Both James and Jennifer are facing involuntary manslaughter charges after their son Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four classmates last year.
fox2detroit.com

Illinois truck driver wins $1 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket

MATTAWAN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A truck driver from Illinois won $1 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket he bought while traveling for work. "I’m a truck driver, so I’m in Michigan a lot and like to buy Lottery tickets while I’m here," said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. "I scratched the barcode and scanned the ticket right when I purchased it. When I got a message to file a claim, I assumed I had won one of the $2,000 prizes."
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices down 11 cents from last week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan gas prices have fallen for a second week in a row, according to AAA. The average price for a gallon of unleaded gas is $5.06, down 11 cents from last week. It costs about $76 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. This is 50...
fox2detroit.com

Pending home sales unexpectedly rebound in May

More home buyers are signing on the dotted line. According to the national association of realtors. pending home sales unexpectedly rose last month. Industry experts say it's a good sign for future activity in the housing market. Deena Centofanti speaks with Realty Executives Home Towne broker Frank Locricchio about tends in Michigan.
fox2detroit.com

Man finds body in drainage ditch while walking in Chesterfield Twp.

CHESTERFIELD TWP., Mich. (FOX 2) - Chesterfield police have launched an investigation after a body was found Sunday afternoon. Police say a 27-year-old Ann Arbor man was walking on Gratiot Ave near 22 Mile when he discovered a human body lying in a drainage area with heavily overgrown vegetation. The...
fox2detroit.com

Deputies investigating after man shot in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting Tuesday in Ypsilanti Township. Deputies responded to the shooting in the West Willow neighborhood around 11 a.m. According to authorities, a 46-year-old man was shot near Nash and Tyler. Information is limited at this time, deputies said, and...
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, beautiful start to the week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A big shift is in the air this morning!. Temps have dropped in the wake of a cold front, and they'll stay cooler all day long. A ton of sun and low humidity combine to make for a beautiful day across SE Michigan with nothing more than a batch of afternoon clouds that won't totally cover up the sun developing.
