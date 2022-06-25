Pro abortion rights protestors march through Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Ford Fireworks show was back in live-action downtown after a two-year pause thanks to the pandemic. There were no significant incidents or arrests Monday night according to Detroit Police Chief James White. DPD planned for about 250,000 people, and got about less than half that with 17,000 to 18,000 in Hart Plaza and roughly 100,000 in the viewing area downtown.

