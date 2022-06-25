Pro abortion rights protestors march through Detroit

FOX 2 - Ex-Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick and his new wife, Leticia, announced the birth of a baby boy named Kyng, and they started to donation drive to help them build a new, pricey home in Florida. But what about all that restitution money he still owes Detroit from his corruption conviction?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Ford Fireworks show was back in live-action downtown after a two-year pause thanks to the pandemic. There were no significant incidents or arrests Monday night according to Detroit Police Chief James White. DPD planned for about 250,000 people, and got about less than half that with 17,000 to 18,000 in Hart Plaza and roughly 100,000 in the viewing area downtown.
FOX 2 - After more than a week of sifting the numbers, Oakland County millionaire Perry Johnson has decided to not launch a write-in campaign for governor. Skubick: "In the end you decided you could not win a write-in?" "Not realistically," he said. Skubick: "You desperately wanted to run as...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Activists have been calling on the city of Detroit to make water affordable to help low-income residents keep their water on. Now, eight years after protesters first started the call, the city has a lifeline plan in place. On Tuesday, the city of Detroit announced the...
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - A judge declined the request to move James and Jennifer Crumbley's cases related to the Oxford High School shooting out of Oakland County while also making decisions on evidence in the case - including motions related to his journal, texts, and cell phone data.
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A car trying to beat a train early Monday didn't make it, leaving two people dead. Police said the car went over the train tracks near Central and John Kronk in Southwest Detroit just after midnight when it was hit by an Amtrak train. Chief James White said officers were clearing a street racing and drifting scene right before the crash.
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Before Ethan Crumbley is in court for his own trial, he could appear in court to testify on behalf of his own parents after their defense team announced in court that they plan to call the accused Oxford High School shooter. On Monday, James and...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a man who stole beer from a store earlier this month. Police said the man was trying to return bottles at a store in the 14800 block of Wyoming on June 5. However, the bottle return machine wasn't working, and the man got mad.
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office has published a draft of its license plate reader policy for Ypsilanti Township. You can read the full policy draft below. Public input is now sought as the office decides whether the technology should be utilized in the township.
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A Detroit mother is facing charges after police say the body of her 3-year-old son was found in a freezer. Azuradee France, 31, is charged with first-degree child abuse, torture, and concealing the death of an individual. France was arrested Friday after police found the body...
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday. Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a man who said he was shot on the freeway. He was leaving a party at 1:20 a.m. on Outer Dr near...
FOX 2 - Police raided a flea market after getting tips from a number of sources that knockoff designer products like purses and sunglasses were being sold there---and they found Louis Vutton bags, Gucci sunglasses and high fashion by Ferragamo. All of it fake. Now seven people are facing criminal...
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff is investigating a reported murder-suicide at a Rochester Hills apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to authorities, the two women were found dead inside the apartment complex at Stratford Manor Townhouses near Walton and Adams after they responded to a call Monday night.
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Over the next month, cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more will be up for auction across Detroit. The Detroit Police Department has nine upcoming abandoned vehicle auctions scheduled, beginning Tuesday at Elite Towing at 13020 E. McNichols. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's...
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are killed after a crash between a car and a train on Detroit's southwest side. FOX 2 is told the car was trying to beat the train over the tracks. "I have a terrible feeling about it, it bothers me a great deal," said...
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect of a sexual assault earlier this month in a Dearborn Walmart was arrested on June 23. Dearborn police responded to the Walmart at 5851 Mercury Dr on a report of a man inappropriately touching a woman in the store. Police said surveillance footage...
FOX 2 - Dearborn police are looking for the driver in a hit and run that injured two children Sunday at Telegraph and Ross on the city's southwest side. The crash happened in the area of Ross and Banner St. on Dearborn’s west side. The children to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and both children are expected to make a full recovery.
