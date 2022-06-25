ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pro abortion rights protestors march through Detroit

By Randy Wimbley
fox2detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProtestors took to the streets of Downtown Detroit...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

What a show: Ford Fireworks resume downtown after 2 year pause

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Ford Fireworks show was back in live-action downtown after a two-year pause thanks to the pandemic. There were no significant incidents or arrests Monday night according to Detroit Police Chief James White. DPD planned for about 250,000 people, and got about less than half that with 17,000 to 18,000 in Hart Plaza and roughly 100,000 in the viewing area downtown.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Detroit, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Roe V Wade#Downtown Detroit#Protest#The Supreme Court
fox2detroit.com

2 dead after train hits car • Hudson site tax break vote today • What's tossed from Crumbley parents' trials

TUESDAY NEWS HIT - A car trying to beat a train early Monday didn't make it, leaving two people dead. Police said the car went over the train tracks near Central and John Kronk in Southwest Detroit just after midnight when it was hit by an Amtrak train. Chief James White said officers were clearing a street racing and drifting scene right before the crash.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Protests
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Man shot on the Lodge Freeway overnight; currently stable

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police are investigating an overnight shooting on the Lodge Freeway on Sunday. Troopers were sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for a man who said he was shot on the freeway. He was leaving a party at 1:20 a.m. on Outer Dr near...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Suspected Dearborn Walmart groper arrested in Lyon Township

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The suspect of a sexual assault earlier this month in a Dearborn Walmart was arrested on June 23. Dearborn police responded to the Walmart at 5851 Mercury Dr on a report of a man inappropriately touching a woman in the store. Police said surveillance footage...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hit and run driver that injured 2 children sought by Dearborn police

FOX 2 - Dearborn police are looking for the driver in a hit and run that injured two children Sunday at Telegraph and Ross on the city's southwest side. The crash happened in the area of Ross and Banner St. on Dearborn’s west side. The children to Children’s Hospital of Michigan in Detroit and both children are expected to make a full recovery.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy