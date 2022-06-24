ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville full results: Ryan Preece wins Rackley Roofing 200

By Nick Gray, Nashville Tennessean
 4 days ago

Ryan Preece led 75 laps, including the final 49, and held on to win Friday's Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway .

Preece held on over hard-charging Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar, who cut into the lead in the final laps but traded second place in the last lap.

Here are the full results:

LIVE UPDATES FROM FRIDAY'S RACE: NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville: Live updates, highlights of Rackley Roofing 200

TRAFFIC IMPROVEMENTS: Will traffic be a problem again for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race? Officials hope not

NASCAR Trucks at Nashville results

1. Ryan Preece

2. Zane Smith, -0.507 seconds

3. Carson Hocevar, -0.554 seconds

4. Ty Majeski, -1.573 seconds

5. Stewart Friesen, -3.387 seconds

6. Christian Eckes, -4.837 seconds

7. Tyler Ankrum, -5.810 seconds

8. Max Gutierrez, -6.271 seconds

9. John Hunter Nemechek, -7.184 seconds

10. Matt Crafton, -7.200 seconds

11. Derek Kraus, -7.528 seconds

12. Ben Rhodes, -9.449 seconds

13. Chase Purdy, -9.666 seconds

14. Dean Thompson, -10.567 seconds

15. Chandler Smith, -10.729 seconds

16. Colby Howard, -11.092 seconds

17. Kris Wright, -12.079 seconds

18. Blaine Perkins, -12.137 seconds

19. Jesse Little, -12.427 seconds

20. Parker Kligerman, -13.671 seconds

21. Kaden Honeycutt, -15.082 seconds

22. Stefan Parsons, -15.768 seconds

23. Timmy Hill, -16.151 seconds

24. Lawless Alan, -16.278 seconds

25. Spencer Boyd, -16.594 seconds

26. Nick Leitz, -16.808 seconds

27. Todd Bodine, -2 laps down

28. Hailie Deegan, -6 laps

29. Chris Hacker, -6 laps

30. Tanner Gray, -7 laps

31. Matt DiBenedetto, -18 laps (accident)

32. Grant Enfinger, -24 laps (accident)

33. Corey Heim, -24 laps (accident)

34. Camden Murphy, -130 laps (accident)

35. Jack Wood, -145 laps (accident)

36. Chase Janes, -150 laps (did not start)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Truck Series at Nashville full results: Ryan Preece wins Rackley Roofing 200

