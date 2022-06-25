ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin DHS determining implications of SCOTUS abortion decision

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s top health agency stated Friday that it will work with community partners statewide to help determine next steps following the U.S. Supreme Court’s move to overturn Roe v. Wade. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake explained that the...

www.nbc15.com

Comments / 1

WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Attorney General files suit to challenge 1849 abortion law

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul (D) has filed a challenge to Wisconsin’s 1849 law banning nearly all abortions in the state. On Tuesday, a suit was filed in Dane County Circuit Court and seeks to make the state’s abortion law unenforceable. The defendants are three Republicans--Wisconsin Senate President Chris Kapenga, Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LaMahieu, and Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Wisconsin election investigator sued again for deleting records

MADISON, Wis. — A liberal government watchdog group on Tuesday filed its fourth open records lawsuit over the investigation of the 2020 election result in Wisconsin, targeting the lead investigator for his practice of deleting records he didn’t deem useful to the investigation. The most recent lawsuit seeks...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

Local agencies deciding whether to enforce abortion ban

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local governments and law enforcement agencies are grappling with how and if they will enforce Wisconsin’s abortion ban. When the Supreme Court stripped away a women’s constitutional right to an abortion on Friday, Wisconsin reverted back to an 1849 law that banned abortions. It states that any person, other than […]
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Anti-abortion groups look to update 1849 Wisconsin ban

MADISON, Wis. — Anti-abortion groups in Wisconsin say they'll work with lawmakers next year to pass legislation that will update or replace the state's 1849 abortion ban, which led doctors across Wisconsin to stop providing abortions on Friday after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark abortion rights decision in Roe v. Wade.Some Democrats and abortion rights supporters have questioned the validity of a law that had been on the books for 173 years but wasn't enforced due to the Roe decision.Abortion opponents want lawmakers to completely ban surgical abortions and to block medication abortions, a technology that wasn't around when the 1849 law...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin overwhelmed by calls

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - It can’t offer abortion services, but Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is still helping women looking to have the procedure. Three days after the landmark Supreme Court decision was handed down, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin says it’s overwhelmed by the phone calls from people looking for an abortion as well as community members who want to help.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin OB-GYN fears uncertainty tied to abortion ruling, restrictions

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — As much of the country continues to deal with the fallout from Friday's Supreme Court decision which overturned Roe v. Wade, doctors in Wisconsin said they, too, are dealing with unclear or unintended consequences of any sweeping broad stroke decisions. "People don't realize that there...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
#U S Supreme Court#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Dhs#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#Wisconsinites#Public Health Madison
Wisconsin Examiner

Bad news Wisconsin women: The state Legislature is now in charge of your body

Knowing it was coming did not make it any less of a kick in the gut. On Friday the highest court in the land officially revoked women’s status as full people.  The Court made history, as Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan wrote in their scathing dissent, “rescinding an individual right in its […] The post Bad news Wisconsin women: The state Legislature is now in charge of your body appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Small business owners grill Democrats running for Senate

From left, Steven Olikara, Kou Lee, Sarah Godlewski and Tom Nelson take turns answering questions from small business owners at a forum in Madison on Wednesday, June 22. Another forum took place in Milwaukee on Friday, June 24, with additional participants Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry and Peter Peckarsky. All are seeking the Democratic nomination to run for U.S. Senate. (Photo courtesy of Main Street Alliance)
MILWAUKEE, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Three Counties in Wisconsin Confirm Cases of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has reported four new strangles cases in the state. A 13-year-old mare in Brown County presented with lymphadenopathy (swelling or abscessation of the lymph nodes under the jaw) and fever. Three horses were exposed at the boarding facility, which is now under voluntary quarantine.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin SeniorCare to fully cover pharmacy vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin heathcare program, SeniorCare, was approved to cover certain vaccinations done in pharmacies on Monday, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Governor Tony Evers announced. SeniorCare recieved approval from Centers for Medicare and Medicaide (CMS) to cover vaccines performed at pharmacies that protect against shingles,...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

New COVID-19 case average falls below 1,400 per day in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The seven-day rolling-average slipped below 1,400 cases per day on Tuesday and settled at the lowest point in nearly two months, new Dept. of Health Services numbers show. According to the agency’s latest figures, the seven-day rolling average sunk to 1,381 cases per day after nearly...
WISCONSIN STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
nbc15.com

Lawmakers and organizations across Wisconsin react to new gun safety law

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Safer Communities Act signed Saturday by President Joe Biden will change legislation around guns across the country. At the same time, Wisconsin organizations are split on the new law, while some state lawmakers look to continue capitalizing on the bipartisanship at the federal level that pushed the bill to the president’s desk.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Tim Michels Tied to Groups That Pushed Aggressively for Gas Tax Increases

Michels was also board president of a group that opposed a bill that would have stopped companies that employ illegal immigrants from getting government contracts. For years, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and his family-run company have been involved in groups that pushed aggressively for increases in the Wisconsin gas tax and vehicle registration fees, Wisconsin Right Now has documented.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

