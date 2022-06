LOS ANGELES - In a 3-2 vote Monday night, the West Hollywood City Council voted to extend the city's last call time, which will allow bars to keep the party going. Considered one of the liveliest neighborhoods in Southern California, West Hollywood hopes to extend alcohol sales from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. The measure will still need to be approved by the state.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO