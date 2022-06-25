ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Derby’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily Derby” game were:

1st:12 Lucky Charms-2nd:2 Lucky Star-3rd:9 Winning Spirit, Race Time: 1:41.84

(1st: 12 Lucky Charms, 2nd: 2 Lucky Star, 3rd: 9 Winning Spirit; Race Time: one: 41.84)

Estimated jackpot: $143,000

¶ To win the grand prize, ticket-holders must match in exact order the winning race time and the first, second and third place horses. Lesser prizes are given to ticket-holders who correctly match other horses or race times.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted at around 2 p.m. near the Yuba River in Nevada County and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Planned Parenthood sues Idaho over ‘trigger’ abortion ban

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A regional Planned Parenthood organization is suing Idaho over its “trigger law” abortion ban, contending the ban violates Idaho residents’ rights under the state Constitution and that it is so vague that physicians will not know when they can legally help patients who are miscarrying or facing medical emergencies.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#The California Lottery
The Associated Press

Feds seize websites after probe of pirated Latin music

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Federal authorities have seized six websites that prosecutors say were illegally distributing copyrighted music to millions of users. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the seizures Monday of the websites that primarily targeted Latin music. According to an affidavit,...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Realignment of veterans’ healthcare facilities on hold

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Proposed changes in veterans’ healthcare facilities in South Dakota and elsewhere are on hold for now. Some U.S. senators, including South Dakota’s Mike Rounds and John Thune, have agreed to dismantle a commission tasked by the Department of Veterans Affairs to carry out closures, downsizing and other significant changes to medical facilities.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Associated Press

WVa gov elected chair of Southern Regional Education Board

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has been elected chairman of the Southern Regional Education Board. Justice was elected at the board’s annual meeting Sunday in Atlanta. He will lead the group’s 80-member board that includes governors, legislators and state education leaders working to improve public education at every level.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
The Associated Press

Groups oppose $725M Alabama bond sale for building prisons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A coalition of advocacy groups is opposing Alabama’s plan to sell $725 million in bonds to finance construction of two new supersize prisons. The Communities Not Prisons coalition, a group formed to oppose the construction, and other organizations issued statements Monday opposing the looming bond sale. The state is expected to go to the bond market on Tuesday, to provide financing for the construction plan. That money will be added to $135 million in state funds and $400 million in pandemic relief dollars that the state already agreed to put toward the construction project.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

WVa Small Business Development Center announces new director

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center has announced its next state director. He is Steve Johnson, who has been with the agency for almost a decade in various roles, including business coach, network coordinator and deputy director. He also has more than 25 years of experience in small business ownership, the agency said in a news release.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

962K+
Followers
465K+
Post
437M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy