Rockies handcuff Twins 1-0; Byron Buxton pinch hits

Buxton didn't start for a third straight game, but he did pinch-hit in the eighth inning.

Germán Márquez was in elite form Friday night as the veteran right-hander pitched into the eighth inning to lead the Colorado Rockies to a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

The Twins played a third straight game without Byron Buxton in the starting lineup, but he pinch-hit in the eighth inning only to strike out on a check swing against Márquez. But the fact that Buxton got in the game is a good sign for the oft-injured star.

Cleveland lost 6-3 to the Red Sox Friday night so Minnesota remains tied with the Guardians atop the AL Central. The Twins and Guardians play a five-game series, including a double-header Tuesday, beginning Monday in Cleveland.

Minnesota managed just three hits: an infield single by Max Kepler in the fourth inning, a double by Ryan Jeffers in the fifth and an infield single for Carlos Correa in the eighth.

The only run of the game was scored on a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Charlie Blackmon in the sixth. The run was charged to Dylan Bundy, who allowed four hits and two walks while throwing only 60 pitches over six innings.

A good sign for the Twins: Tyler Duffey pitching two scoreless innings. That's three straight scoreless appearances for Duffey, who has lowered his ERA from 6.55 to 5.22 over his last four outings.

The Twins and Rockies play at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and the game will be televised nationally on FOX.