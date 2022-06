It's been said, in order to win big, you have to allow yourself to lose big. Maybe that's why I never win big. To be honest, I'm not much of a gambler. I'm the type of person who puts down $20 bucks at the Blackjack table and when that runs out, I'm done. When I play slots, I'm playing the nickel slots and not the $5 dollar slots. Maybe, that's why I never win the aforementioned "big".

4 DAYS AGO