ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia family moves into Habitat for Humanity home

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPKMU_0gLasczA00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia family has a new home.

The home is part of a neighborhood that has 143 Habitat for Humanity homes. The subdivision is located off of Brown Station road.

A ceremony was held Friday afternoon to welcome a woman and her kids to their home, which is the second one to be built.

"Well, I've been a single mother raising my kids. So the struggle has been there. being able to do this, It gives me a little head start, you know working hard. Being able to have my own home and being able to give my kids a forever place to stay. It means a lot," says Rhonda Wyatt.

Her family helped build the home alongside volunteers from Veterans United.

She will be paying a zero-interest mortgage.

The post Columbia family moves into Habitat for Humanity home appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Missourian

Missouri United Methodist Church unveils 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture

The next time you pass Missouri United Methodist Church along Ninth Street, you might see what looks like a man lying on a bench, huddled in a blanket that covers everything but his feet and a sliver of his bearded face. Only upon closer inspection will you notice the crucifixion...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
City
Columbia, MO
939theeagle.com

Lakeside Ashland hopes to open in September

Developers at the large Lakeside Ashland project say the video screen for their outdoor movie theater has been installed, and that it will be “a movie experience like no other.”. Project developer Nic Parks has said the theater will be mid-Missouri’s best place to watch a movie or concert....
ASHLAND, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to early morning fire north of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A fire north of Columbia early Tuesday morning is blamed for thousands of dollars in damage. The Boone County Fire Protection District responded to the fire in the 1400 block of E. Gallup Mills Road around 6:35 a.m. Firefighters said a detached three-vehicle garage was on fire when crews arrived at The post Firefighters respond to early morning fire north of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kbia.org

Hundreds gather in Columbia to protest Missouri abortion ban

Despite temperatures in the upper 90s, hundreds of people gathered in Columbia over the weekend to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe versus Wade. A large crowd gathered at the Boone County courthouse on Saturday evening in support of abortion rights. Speakers, including local Democratic politicians and...
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Veterans United#Habitat For Humanity Home
krcgtv.com

Mother, father arrested for death of baby in 2017, body found in 2019

Columbia Police have arrested two people in connection to the remains of an infant found in 2019. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones announced on Tuesday that Staffone Fountain, 30, of St. Joseph, and Lavosha Daniels, 28, of St. Louis, are both in custody. Fountain was arrested on charges of First...
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Wichita Eagle

More than 50 people injured in Amtrak train crash arrive at hospitals across Missouri

Hospitals across Missouri received more than 50 patients who were injured when an Amtrak train in northern Missouri collided with a dump truck Monday afternoon. At least 200 people were on the train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago when it derailed near Mendon, Missouri, a town about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Three people were killed, and while the patrol said injury numbers are unknown, Missouri hospitals counted at least 51 patients by 7 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Lake Of The Ozarks July 4th Fireworks Guide! (On Water & Land)

With July 4th comes fireworks, and there's no better place to see them than at Lake of the Ozarks. Many waterfront and on-land businesses and organizations are planning a variety of displays and events around the Lake this holiday. Celebrate our nation's independence with a bang, and check out some of these professionally orchestrated pyrotechnics shows on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, July 2nd, 3rd and 4th.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
khqa.com

14-year-old gets perfect score on ACT

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A 14-year-old Cole County girl has joined the extremely small percentage of students who score a perfect 36 on the ACT college entrance exam. Ava Fleury, a Jefferson City native, has become one of the 0.313 percent of students who achieve a perfect score on the test, where a score of 21 is above average and a score of 34 puts you in the top one percent, according to the website PrepScholar.
COLE COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

$50,000 cash bond set for Columbia man charged with robbing gas station with hammer

A Columbia man accused of robbing the HyVee gas station on West Broadway while carrying a hammer has waived arraignment and pleaded not guilty. 30-year-old Jacob Woods is charged with first degree robbery and armed criminal action for Friday morning’s robbery, which happened just before noon. Woods also allegedly had a large knife that one customer said looked like a sword. The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says the gas station clerk gestured for Woods to leave the store. Court documents quote Woods as then telling the clerk “Do you know what a man with a hammer and a knife can do?”
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

First responders on scene of train derailment in Chariton County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) First responders are at the scene of a train derailment in Chariton County, where multiple deaths and injuries have been reported. Seven of the train cars derailed, said Angie Hutschreider, a reporter for the Linn County leader who broke the news online. The derailment involved three engine cars, she said.
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy