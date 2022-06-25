Columbia family moves into Habitat for Humanity home
A Columbia family has a new home.
The home is part of a neighborhood that has 143 Habitat for Humanity homes. The subdivision is located off of Brown Station road.
A ceremony was held Friday afternoon to welcome a woman and her kids to their home, which is the second one to be built.
"Well, I've been a single mother raising my kids. So the struggle has been there. being able to do this, It gives me a little head start, you know working hard. Being able to have my own home and being able to give my kids a forever place to stay. It means a lot," says Rhonda Wyatt.
Her family helped build the home alongside volunteers from Veterans United.
She will be paying a zero-interest mortgage.
