COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A Columbia family has a new home.

The home is part of a neighborhood that has 143 Habitat for Humanity homes. The subdivision is located off of Brown Station road.

A ceremony was held Friday afternoon to welcome a woman and her kids to their home, which is the second one to be built.

"Well, I've been a single mother raising my kids. So the struggle has been there. being able to do this, It gives me a little head start, you know working hard. Being able to have my own home and being able to give my kids a forever place to stay. It means a lot," says Rhonda Wyatt.

Her family helped build the home alongside volunteers from Veterans United.

She will be paying a zero-interest mortgage.

The post Columbia family moves into Habitat for Humanity home appeared first on ABC17NEWS .