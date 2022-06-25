ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

Detrick's command won't decide on road without studies

By Ryan Marshall
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago

The U.S. Army garrison at Fort Detrick remains neutral on whether the city of Frederick should build a road through part of a Detrick property that was for decades a disposal site for chemical, biological and radiological waste.

Any formal decision would have to come from a higher command, spokeswoman Lanessa Hill said Friday.

The city was informed at a meeting in August 2021 that garrison leadership was reluctant to allow such a road to be built, but did not consider the announcement a formal policy decision, according to the notes of a city staff member who attended the meeting.

The city has long sought to build a “ring road” around the city, consisting of Monocacy Boulevard on the southern and eastern edges and Christopher’s Crossing on the northern and western sides.

Part of Christopher’s Crossing would run through a section of Fort Detrick’s Area B, a parcel of land that was used to dispose of chemical, biological and radiological waste from the 1940s through 1970, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

After resistance to the proposal from residents during the drafting of the city’s latest comprehensive plan in 2021 about building a road through the parcel, parts of which are contaminated, the final draft of the plan stated that the city continues to look at other options, including widening existing Kemp Lane.

At a Fort Detrick Restoration Advisory Board meeting Wednesday night, Gary Zolyak, an attorney for the Army at Fort Detrick, said that the base’s commander was no longer interested in having the road run through Area B.

When Tracy Coleman, the city’s deputy director of public works, heard Zolyak’s comment, she followed up with him to see whether there was a formal position document available, and he reminded her that he had told her about the decision at the meeting in August, according to a statement released Friday from the city.

Coleman had met with Zolyak and representatives from Fort Detrick Department of Public Works Environmental Division, the EPA, and Maryland Department of the Environment on Aug. 9, 2021, to discuss what needed to be done for each of the environmental agencies to review the project and the process for submitting the various documents, Coleman wrote.

Coleman wrote that her notes from the 2021 meeting reflected that Zolyak had said at the beginning of the meeting that the current commander did not support Christopher’s Crossing passing through Area B, but would support a modification of Kemp Lane.

“I did not consider [Zolyak’s] comment as a statement of an official position, more of an advisory statement,” Coleman wrote. “And, because we were already tasked with developing an alignment along Kemp Lane during the Comprehensive Plan update process, I considered this information as a fact to consider when comparing the two different alignments.”

Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor wrote in a statement that, “to this point, no formal request for an easement has been made and thus we have not received an official position statement from Fort Detrick.”

Coleman added that, “Up until Wednesday night’s RAB meeting, when asked about Christophers Crossing in RAB meetings or emails, Fort Detrick DEP Environmental Division staff have maintained that because the City has not made a formal request for an easement to build a road the Garrison does not have a formal position on a project that they know little to nothing about.”

In an email Friday, Hill wrote: “Because of the many federal and state environmental regulatory approvals that would be required to construct a roadway through Detrick’s Area B, the current Garrison Commander as well as prior Garrison Commanders have remained neutral to the concept of constructing a roadway through Area B until an official study has been commissioned and completed. Without studies, no decision can be made one way or the other. The bottom line is the final decision on either proposed road construction plans lies with the Garrison’s higher headquarters, US Army Installation Management Command.”

“The Garrison remains open to ideas to assist the City in its developing the Christopher’s Cross [sic] roadway,” she wrote.

Comments / 0

 

The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
