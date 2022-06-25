ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting at a hotel at Northeast Loop 820

By James Hartley
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 4 days ago

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night in the 3200 block of Northeast Loop 820.

According to police, officers arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and gun violence detectives are investigating.

According to an incident detail report, a caller told 911 that his or her nephew was shot in the head at a hotel. Police said the details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, "We Bring a Program," and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

