Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting at a hotel at Northeast Loop 820

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that sent a person to the hospital with a gunshot wound Friday night in the 3200 block of Northeast Loop 820.

According to police, officers arrived to find one person with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and gun violence detectives are investigating.

According to an incident detail report, a caller told 911 that his or her nephew was shot in the head at a hotel. Police said the details surrounding the shooting are under investigation.