Securitize, a security token issuance platform and digital security trading market, has announced its expansion into Europe. Securitize has been approved by the Spanish General Secretariat of the Treasury and International Finance to enter its experimental program or Fintech sandbox where Securitize will serve a number of businesses and their investors under regulatory supervision. The goal is to emerge from the sandbox, managed by Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV or Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) and operating throughout Europe within the next 6-12 months.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO