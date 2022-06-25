ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands march in Boston for abortion rights, protest SCOTUS ruling

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
 4 days ago
BOSTON — Thousands marched through the streets of Boston Friday, voicing their support of women’s reproductive rights while also expressing frustration and anger over the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“This is wonderful seeing everyone come out, but moving forward, I’m just afraid,” said 24-year-old Tessa Barrett.

Barrett said she had an abortion ten years ago when she was a 14-year-old high school student. Friday evening in Copley Square, she held a sign that read, “I don’t regret my abortion.”

“There are so many young girls just like me when I was that age who now won’t have the opportunity to get their lives back like I did,” Barrett said.

Christine Poff said she’s worried more rights could be taken away following Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion, in which he called into question the constitutional right of contraception use and same-sex marriage.

“I don’t know that gay marriage is going to be protected, I don’t know that LGBTQ rights are going to be protected,” Poff said.

A few blocks away from the demonstrations, Stephanie Brown walked out of mass at the St. Vincent Chapel in the Prudential Center.

Brown is a devout Catholic and attends mass there every week, but said she is disappointed by the court’s decision.

“It’s difficult to reconcile my own personal religious position. There are a lot of things happening in the country that don’t coincide with my religious views,” Brown said. “I think we’ve gone back to another century in terms of legal rights and it’s horrifying.”

Daily Free Press

Protestors flood Boston streets following Roe v. Wade reversal

Abortion rights advocates took to the streets of Boston on Friday to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade earlier that day. A crowd gathered at Copley Square at 6 p.m. on June 24 and marched to the Massachusetts State House. Protesters, clutching hand-made signs and shouting demands for legal abortion, blocked all traffic on Boylston Street and Tremont Street while marching to the State House.
