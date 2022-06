In addition to Players of the Year Max Busenkell of Garnet Valley and Ryan Goldstein of Radnor, the rest of the All-Delco team includes:. Teddy Malone, Haverford School: Malone led the Fords to the Inter-Ac final, the biggest threat in a deep and varied attack. The senior was first on the team with 36 goals, second with 27 assists and first with 63 points, as the Fords went 14-6 and lost in overtime to Malvern Prep in the final. Malone was the Fords’ most consistent producer. He tallied four goals and two assists in a pair of games, including a win over Maryland’s Bullis School. He added three and two to beat Garnet Valley in early April and a hat trick against Episcopal Academy. He added a goal and three assists in the teams’ first meeting. An All-State selection, Malone is a Harvard signee.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO