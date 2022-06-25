ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Cancer Challenge hosts dinner, auction fundraiser

By Justin Trobaugh
 4 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One local organization is raising money for Northwest Arkansas cancer patients.

The Cancer Challenge hosts its dinner and auction fundraiser in Springdale on June 24.

KNWA’s Chelsea Helms hosts the event.

Cancer Challenge celebrates 29 years of serving NWA families

For the last 29 years, The Cancer Challenge has advocated and supported cancer care throughout the Northwest Arkansas region.

Through different donors and fundraising events, like the annual golf or trap shoot tournaments, The Cancer Challenge has invested $14.2 million into the local community since 1993.

Local golfers compete in Cancer Challenge tournament

That funding is spent to help with direct patient services such as treatment, financial and emotional assistance, transportation to and from care, early-detection screenings, bereavement and clinical trials.

On June 9, Cancer Challenge hosted its annual golf tournament. Teams of golfers competed to raise funds to help area cancer programs. They raised $14.2 million.

